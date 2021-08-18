Encourage the teaching of the language of the global bond. Data shows kids want to learn English





The Taliban takeover of Afghanistan has given rise to strange observations. Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan used it as a handy peg to characterize his country’s English-speaking schools as an example of adopting someone else’s culture. He was apparently oblivious to the irony that comes from his own upbringing, which included a stint in a British school that dates back to the 7th century, as well as a stay in Oxford. But on this occasion, his views may have led some in India to nod.

A popular framing of this argument in India is that if a child’s first years of schooling are in the mother tongue, it makes learning easier. In the political arena, it is English, colonial heritage, against Indian languages. This is incorrect and also unfair because the same logic does not seem to apply to the parents of many important people who are spreading this line. There are two questions to consider. A salient feature of Indian society is its linguistic diversity which is also the basis for the formation of some states. The Constitution has 22 languages ​​in its eighth annex. A direct comparison with countries which do not have this level of linguistic diversity is inappropriate.

Increasingly, English is the popular choice as a medium of instruction. Data from the 75th cycle of the NSS (2017-18) shows that 16.7% of students chose education in English as their reason for attending private schools, the third most cited cause. The 2019-2020 UDISE report shows that just over 25% of schoolchildren are now studying in English-speaking schools, with Haryana reporting an increase of 23 percentage points over a five-year period. More than half of schoolchildren in the five southern states chose English.

There is a practical reason for this trend. English opens the way to a global repository of knowledge and opportunities. In contrast, Indian languages ​​have been crippled by the lack of efforts to create adequate material to keep up with an ever expanding universe of knowledge. The 2020 National Education Policy seeks to address this with the promise of high-quality bilingual textbooks to help students speak both in their native language and in English, which the government of Andhra Pradesh is even trying. Being practical is not slavery. NEP also pointed out that languages ​​such as English, Japanese, Hebrew, among others, remain relevant through a constant flow of quality learning materials and consistent updating of their vocabulary. This should be the goal of Indian language institutions.

This article was published as an editorial opinion in the print edition of The Times of India.

