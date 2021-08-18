Donald Trump calls former Afghan president “Total Crook”, says “he got away with a murder”





Former Republican President Donald Trump called former Afghan President Ashraf Ghani a “total con artist”, adding: “He got away with a murder.”

Trump made his comments during an interview Tuesday night with Fox News host Sean Hannity. Hannity asked Trump about his dealings with Taliban leadership and the Afghan government as Trump prepared to withdraw US military troops from the region.

First, Trump said he negotiated with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar Akhund, the co-founder of the Taliban. Trump said he told the Taliban leader that the withdrawal of US troops was a “deal based on conditions.” If the Taliban harmed Americans or their allies, Trump said, the United States would retaliate by bombing the chief’s hometown as well as other parts of the country.

“I wanted [the Taliban] to strike a deal with the Afghan government, ”Trump continued. “To be honest, I never had much faith in Ghani. I said this openly and clearly, I thought he was a total con artist. “

Trump then said that Ghani “spent all his time winning and dining our senators.” He added: “The senators were in his pocket. It was one of the problems we had. But I never liked him… He got away with murder in many different ways.”

Trump did not explain how Ghani “got away with murder.”

Trump also said he suspected Ghani of running away with money when he secretly left Afghanistan last Sunday. Trump’s suspicions were based on Ghani’s “way of life,” “his homes,” and “where he lives,” Trump said.

Trump’s claim that Ghani escaped with money may have come from the Russian embassy in Kabul. The embassy reported that Ghani and his entourage left with “four cars full of money,” Russian news agency RIA reported. The Russian government has since offered its “political support” to the country’s new Taliban leadership, the Taliban said.

Ghani is currently in hiding in an unknown location. He fled his country when the extremist Islamic military forces of the Taliban invaded the capital Kabul. Ghani later said he left in order to avoid more violence and bloodshed from those who could have defended his rule.

However, Saad Mohseni, the owner of one of Afghanistan’s most popular television stations, told The New York Times that Ghani will be remembered as a traitor by his compatriots.

“[Ghani] will be known as Benedict Arnold of Afghanistan, “Mohseni said.” People will spit on his grave for another 100 years. “

Ghani received his doctorate from Columbia University in New York. He then worked at the World Bank before returning to Kabul as Senior Special Advisor for the United Nations. From 2002 to 2004 he served as Afghanistan’s finance minister and was best known for his fight against government corruption. He also published a book in 2008 titled Fixing Failed States: A Framework for Rebuilding a Fractured World.

Despite Ghani’s vision for modernizing Afghanistan, he was also known for his quick-tempered character and for isolating himself from key allies across the country he needed to rule, George Packer told NPR. Packer featured Ghani for New Yorker Magazine in 2016.

Newsweek has contacted the White House for comment.

