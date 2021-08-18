Only PM Modi can help Afghanistan now, don’t trust China and Pakistan: Kabuliwalas in Kolkata places his hope in India

“We do not trust Pakistan’s intentions. We also do not rely on China and Saudi Arabia. India has been our friend for a very long time, and only Prime Minister Narendra Modi can help us now,” he said. said Zahir Khan, a businessman of Afghan origin. Mullick Bazar from Kolkata told Indiatoday.in that the Taliban took control of his country on Sunday.

Like other Afghans IndiaToday.in has spoken to, Zahir Khan, who has lived in Calcutta for years after his father moved to India some 25 years ago, is also deeply saddened by the situation in Afghanistan.

“I will accept anything in this country, even go to jail, but I will not go to Taliban-ruled Afghanistan,” said Zahir Khan, a second generation Afghan.

Read: The rise, fall and rise of the Taliban

Kolkata is home to several Afghans, better known as “Kabuliwalas”, which translates to “men of Kabul”. They are also known as “Khans” here. They arrived in the city around the 1840s and since then they have become a part of Kolkata’s rich history.

Several Afghans have shops on Zakaria Street in Kolkata. When IndiaToday.in visited their stores, some of them seemed tense and declined to comment on recent developments in Kabul.

Rabindra Nath Tagore’s short story “Kabuliwala” in 1892 made it an essential part of Kolkata philosophy. They started out as moneylenders and dried fruit vendors in the city, but many of them now have sewing or clothing stores.

IndiaToday.in spoke to some of them as chaotic scenes unfolded in Afghanistan since the Taliban took control.

Even though Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan and China have pledged support for the Taliban, Afghans are not ready to trust them.

“You ask any Afghan what he thinks of Pakistan, he will tell you that he does not want anything from this country. Imran Khan said that we were slaves, but in reality, they are other people’s slaves. . We don’t want anything from them, they are our number one enemy and with them we want the situation to improve, “said Ibrahim Khan, who resides in Park Circus with his family.

Ibrahim Khan was born and raised in Calcutta, however, he has parents in Afghanistan. He hoped the situation would improve.

Ibrahim Khan said he had managed to contact his relatives in Afghanistan and they were safe. Basing his hopes on India, he said Prime Minister Narendra Modi should send more planes for the evacuation.

“We want to have good relations with the Indian people and this friendship must be strengthened. We regard India as our own country, Prime Minister Modi should help us now, open more roads and send more planes to the evacuation, ”Ibrahim told Khan.

However, Ibrahim Khan hopes the Taliban will stick to their promises to protect human rights.

Yasmin Nigar Khan, great-granddaughter of Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan and president of All India Pakhtoon Jirga e-Hind, said India was nothing less than a superpower and government should get more involved to help Afghanistan emerge from the crisis.

Yasmin Nigar Khan, great-granddaughter of Khan Abdul Gaffar Khan and president of All India Pakhtoon Jirga e-Hind said people who believe the Taliban are naïve and brainwashed. She said the militant group can never cook up something right.

“Nothing is good or bad Taliban, they are all the same. But we can say Afghan Taliban and Pakistani Taliban. In Afghanistan, about 90% of the population supports Ashraf Ghani, the remaining 10% are products of Pakistan factory and suffer brainwashing, ”Yasmin Nigar Khan said.

“It is my request to Prime Minister Narendra Modi to come forward to help Afghanistan in this crisis. India should be more involved because it is nothing less than a superpower. India has always supported Afghanistan. ‘Afghanistan and has invested a lot there, built dams, hospitals and infrastructure, ”she said.

The wait for India’s aid is not surprising, as India maintains friendly diplomatic relations with Afghanistan and has invested more than $ 3 million there, including investments in more than 400 projects. infrastructure across the country.

Over the years, India has helped Afghanistan build key infrastructure projects such as roads, dams, power lines, solar panels in remote areas, telecommunications networks and substations. Here is a detailed report on what India has done for Afghanistan, even though the country remains in hold mode after the Taliban takeover.