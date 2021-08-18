“Lone Wolf Warrior” – Does China Need True Allies Anyway? | Taiwan News

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – In recent times geopolitics has been shaped by a new power struggle between nations seeking to increase their sphere of influence.

While the United States and Asian nations like Japan and India have broadened their spheres of influence by forging bilateral and multilateral alliances, China has taken a different approach. In one recent episode of Policy People podcast, acclaimed author, television host and professor of geopolitics at Polytechnic University of the Philippines, Richard Heydarian, spoke about whether China even needs allies.

As far as Asia is concerned, Heydarian called the situation “Fifty Shades of Gray” because no country is categorically opposed to the Communist state, and none strongly supports it. In terms of allies, North Korea and Pakistan have long been considered China’s “all-weather friends”. However, according to Heydarian, this is far from the truth.

Recalling his time in North Korea, “I didn’t even hear them say anything positive about China. There was anguish; they hated that China laughed at its doctrine of self-sufficiency.

Regarding Pakistan, Heydardian says the country is suffering due to bad Chinese investment loans, and now Prime Minister Imran Khan is looking to other countries to bail them out from huge debt. This has shaken the very foundations on which the bilateral relationship is structured.

Some academics, such as Chinese Academy of Social Sciences researcher Xu Jin (), have proposed some theories on what influences Chinese conceptions of alliances.

For Xu, there are several factors. The first of these is the inability of Chinese policymakers to understand that alliances are not synonymous with friendships. A second misconception reflects the apparently common belief among the Chinese that an alliance must involve a full spectrum of cooperation.

Finally, there is a notion according to which the search for alliances represents a weakening of national sovereignty with a proportional loss of flexibility.

True to form

Asked by the podcast host if China needs allies if it can exert economic leverage over other countries, Heydarian said China is true to its tributary form.

“You (China) are balkanizing the region and making it deferential and dependent on you. It is the art of Chinese government… thousands of years in the making, ”he said.

“I doubt the Chinese will want to get rid of this (model),” he said, adding that although the way they are doing it now, they cannot get the network of “satellite states” necessary to get there.

Heydarian says China’s approach to cultivating “satellite states” is smarter than the Soviet path, which involved more expensive military assets and led to bankruptcy. Rather, Richard says Beijing prefers to do it “cheaply” by bribing a country’s top leaders and hoping the rest will follow.

Heydarian says it works in countries like Cambodia, but not in the Philippines.

“Duterte and his proxies may sound like (Cambodian Prime Minister) Hun Sen, but that is not the position of the Philippine military establishment or foreign policy,” which remains firmly in favor of his traditional ally, the United States, he said.

Yet in another episode From the Policy People podcast, prominent Indian political commentator Mohamed Zeeshan claimed that military alliances gave the Soviets much greater reach, as in 1963, when they managed to move nuclear missiles towards his Cuban ally in the rear -american court, which China could never do today simply by relying on its economic partners.

“The Soviet Union had a large and strong network of allies, India being one of them,” Zeeshan said. “The Soviet Union during the Cold War was, in my opinion, not as isolated as China appears to be. [now],” he added.

Not a “network hegemony”

With the intensification of geopolitical competition in the Indo-Pacific, one cannot help but note the stark contrast between Chinese and American approaches to foreign policy, especially after Joe Biden began his tenure as president.

As a regional power with limited global influence, China lacks formal military alliances and has instead embarked on ambitious military modernization that prioritizes self-reliance. As a world power with broad security concerns and regional interests, the United States has – especially since the end of World War II – pursued strong alliances, overwhelming military superiority, and an active foreign policy.

Heydarian described the United States as a “hegemonic networked power,” adding that its vast network of alliances gives it much more leverage than China, which mainly acts like a lone wolf.

He acknowledged that while America’s allies may not always be reliable, having 10 allies that are 50% reliable is better than none at all.

“If you consider the cumulative effect of all the allies together, then you can see America’s power in the [Indo-Pacific] region, ”Heydarian said.

“When things are going well, you can attract allies,” he noted, noting how the two world wars have seen the aligned countries honor their commitments to each other.

Since no one wants war, Heydarian said, the deterrence game is what really matters here. “The more networks of bases and allies you have, the more you dissuade the other side from challenging you.”

Put pressure on your neighbor

Globally, competition may be healthier for China than for the Soviets, Zeeshan said, because it is primarily economic rather than militaristic. “But in its neighborhood, China seems very willing to contest territory, seize land, militarize islands or even wage war,” he said.

The host believes that China’s experiment in achieving its foreign policy goals without traditional allies seems to be working, otherwise the international community would not be so alarmed by the rise of the superpower.

Zeeshan said he wonders why China is being so aggressive in its immediate neighborhood compared to its behavior in other parts of the world.

The show host countered that when viewed through a realistic lens, it may simply be due to a lack of ability. Deprived of a blue water navy, bases abroad and strong military alliances, China does not currently have the capacity to be more assertive elsewhere.

Only time will tell whether Beijing’s aggressive neighborhood policy will accompany it if it extends its military reach abroad in the future, he added.

Regardless of what the future holds, the two analysts concluded that the rise of a superpower with so few true allies is, like so many aspects of China’s rise, truly unprecedented.