When Jokowi welcomes the inhabitants of the hamlet of Manggalapi who have not had a ceremony for years 17 August





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – President Joko Widodo took the time to greet the people of Central Sulawesi via video conference after the ceremony to commemorate the seconds of the proclamation as part of Indonesia’s 76th Independence Day, at Merdeka Palace on Tuesday (17 / 8/2021). On this occasion, the president greeted the inhabitants of Dusun Manggalapi in the regency of Sigi, in central Sulawesi. By that time, the community as well as the ranks of the Regional Police and Forkopimda in Central Sulawesi had completed the flag ceremony on August 17. Also Read: Highlighting Jokowi’s Traditional Clothing, Contrast: Only Indonesia’s Image Is Rich in Culture Central Sulawesi Regional Police Chief Inspector General Abdul Rakhman Baso also said the public felt very proud and touched by the opportunity to be greeted by the head of state. “The people of Dusun Manggalapi are very proud and touched at this time, they can thank and see the President firsthand as the commemoration of the seconds of the proclamation of the 76th anniversary of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia”, did he declare. in a YouTube video released by the Presidential Secretariat. “We are here with the people of Dusun Manggalapi, who have not performed the August 17 ceremony for decades,” said Abdul Rakhman. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail In addition, today is also the first time that the public participates in the Virtual Seconds ceremony of the proclamation of the independence of the Republic of Indonesia with the President. According to Abdul Rakhman, this momentum is felt as capable of awakening the spirit of community nationalism. He said that until now, Dusun Manggalapi has been an area of ​​terrorist sweeping operations. Read also: Led by Jokowi, the lowering of the red and white heritage flag at the palace is complete In this regard, said Abdul Rakhman, until today the security and public order (kamtibmas) conditions in central Sulawesi are favorable.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://nasional.kompas.com/read/2021/08/17/21201071/saat-jokowi-menyapa-warga-dusun-manggalapi-yang-bertahun-tahun-tak-upacara%3Fpage%3Dall The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos