Government invited to launch improvement projects in Battagram – Newspaper





BATTAGRAM: Local political leaders on Tuesday called on the government and elected officials to initiate development projects to build roads and promote tourism in the district in addition to providing sufficient staff to local hospitals.

Speaking at a press conference at the Battagram Press Club, former National Assembly candidate Maulana Rasheed Ahmed and Azad Qaumi Ittehad leader Mufti Ghulam Ullah criticized elected officials for their incompetence to start brand new project in Battagram district.

They claimed that the two MPAs and an MP from the region, who belonged to the ruling PTI, had so far not launched a new project in their respective constituencies.

Maulana Rasheed and Mufti Ghulam Ullah said the roads of the eight union councils of Allai tehsil were in poor condition, creating difficulties for commuters.

They said that Allai tehsil was a tourist spot and Prime Minister Imran Khan also visited the scenic Chorr Valley, but due to the lack of infrastructure the valley was inaccessible to tourists.

They said there was no female doctor at Allai tehsil type D hospital, while the posts of surgeon and specialist doctor were also vacant.

They said Allai tehsil’s machines rusted without being operated as patients visiting the hospital were referred to Battagram or other adjacent districts.

They said elected officials promised them to build and operationalize a university college in Allai to provide higher education to local students, but they fell short of their pledge.

They claimed that there was no education department circle office (female) in Allai tehsil, which required teachers to go to Battagram to solve their problems. They threatened to start a demonstration if plans for an uprising were not launched in the district.

Posted in Dawn, le 18 August 2021

