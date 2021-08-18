Anti-Corruption People Make Three Demands on Jokowi Regarding 11 Human Rights Violations to TWK





JAKARTA, KOMPAS.com – Anti-corruption people sue the president Joko Widodo in charge of 11 human rights violations changing the status of employees of the Corruption Eradication Commission (PCN) become an employee of the civil service of the State (ASN) by: national analysis test (TWK). Meanwhile, the 11 human rights violations have been uncovered from the results of the investigation HAM from Komnas on the report 75 KPK officers declared not to have passed the TWK. The violation is viewed from the point of view of politics, treatment and speech in questions and statements whose characteristics do not conform to the principles of human rights. “Therefore, the president must begin to learn to be responsible for his actions in the selection process for the leadership of the KPK, TWK, and the weakness in eradicating the corruption due to these actions,” said the anti-corruption representative, Feri Amsari. To Kompas.com, Wednesday (8/18/2021). Read also: After Komnas HAM revealed that TWK at KPK violated human rights … The three anti-corruption claims are: 1. End all KPK and Council leaders for ignoring anti-corruption values ​​by allowing TWK to commit various human rights violations in the process. Get insight, inspiration and preview of E-mail you.

Register now E-mail 2. Restore the good reputation of all the KPK officers who passed and the 75 officers who were declared non-passed at TWK who are full of human rights violations by restoring their status as it should according to the law. applicable. 3. Repeal Law number 19 of 2019 concerning the KPK which is a product of the weakening of the KPK institution. “These are the three demands of the anti-corruption people to pay attention to the best for the independence of Indonesia completely from the occupation of the corrupters and their cronies,” Feri said. To read also: Komnas HAM: The evaluators violate the code of ethics in the TWK of the employees of KPK On the other hand, the director of the Law Faculty of the Center for Constitutional Studies (Pusako) of the University of Andalas also pointed out that all the rights of KPK employees are protected by Law No. 39 of 1999 concerning human rights, international human rights covenants and the 1945 Constitution. In addition, the investigation by Komnas HAM, he said, is also in line with the findings of the Indonesian mediator who found procedural flaws and poor adaptation in the administration of the TWK. “Allowing human rights violations is to violate the 1945 Constitution. Even a president can be sacked for violating the Constitution, especially the leaders of the Corruption Eradication Commission and the Council,” Feri said. Also Read: 11 Human Rights Violations Found By Komnas HAM Linked To TWK Of KPK Employees

