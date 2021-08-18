Is Donald Trump worse than the Taliban? Twitter will not start the militant group but the ex-prez still banned





Social media has had a lot to do over the past year. From election misinformation to anti-vaxxer propaganda, networks like Facebook and Twitter are constantly at daggers drawn with the Republican Party. Today, a new problem has arisen from the takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban. Do social networks legitimize their government? Twitter has confirmed this, while Donald Trump is still banned from the platform.

The furious debate around social media peaked in January after Trump was kicked from nearly all mainstream platforms for inciting the Jan.6 insurgency. In July, he announced a class action lawsuit against Twitter and Facebook, and accused CEOs of “destroying our country.” He also tried to experiment with alternatives. In late June, he broadcast a rally in Ohio on Rumble and even briefly kept a Twitter-style blog on his website.

However, the former president made no secret of his desire to return to mainstream social media, which allowed him to win the 2016 presidential elections. While Facebook announced that he would be allowed to return after two years, the ban on Twitter is permanent. This has often infuriated the GOP, which now takes offense that the site will let the Taliban stay, as long as they “don’t incite violence.”

Keeping terrorist groups away from social media seems obvious. Around the world, groups like al-Qaeda, ISIS, Hamas, and Al Shabaab have all been banned from mainstream platforms, including Twitter. The Taliban have also faced social media bans, with platforms frequently removing any accounts spreading pro-terror information or praising them. However, things are very different now. The Taliban are no longer just another rogue terrorist organization, after the fall of Kabul they are now the de facto government of Afghanistan. This greatly increases the stakes.

The takeover leaves the Afghan government’s official social media accounts in deep trouble. As with all other nations, official government accounts are passed from government to government in the event of a change of leadership. Joe Biden took over the @POTUS Twitter account after taking the oath, and Kamala Harris took over the @VP account. So what about those who belong to the Afghan government? There are two divergent tactics at play here.

Facebook said it would continue to ban all pro-Taliban accounts and groups, including on WhatsApp, which the Taliban allegedly used to good effect. The company has yet to address the issue of Afghan government pages, but it is likely that they will remain out of the hands of the Taliban for now. Twitter, for its part, has chosen to court the controversy. In a brief statement, the company said it will ban the “glorification of violence, platform manipulation and spam.” He may not have directly addressed the Taliban issue, but the company didn’t need to.

Two Taliban spokespersons, Suhail Shaehee and Zabihullah Mujahid, respectively have more than 351,000 and 310,000 followers on Twitter. Although their accounts have not yet received the verified blue check mark, they have been authorized on the platform for years. In fact, Mujahid’s account is described as “the official Twitter account of the spokesperson for the Islamic Emirate of Afghanistan”. A quick scan also shows that none of his tweets appear to have labels or warnings, a common site for US politicians.

Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahid’s Twitter account. (Twitter) Rabid Republicans, ask who’s on the big tech side

Twitter’s statement sparked a massive backlash from the GOP, which expressed its displeasure. Rep Doug Lamborn sent a letter to Twitter CEO Jack Dorsey on August 17. In the letter, Lamborn wrote: “It is impossible to see how the accounts of Zabihullah Mujahid and Yousef Ahmandi do not violate your policies. He also added: “It is clear that Twitter has a political bias in its algorithms and a disturbing double standard.” He was not the only one.

Representative Madison Cawthorn tweeted: “Why in God’s Green Land does the Taliban spokesperson have an active Twitter account but not the former President of the United States? Which side are the companies on? Big-Tech AMERICA BASED? ” Representative Claudia Tenney said: “The Taliban spokesperson has a Twitter account with no problem. Meanwhile, President Trump is banned from the platform. My account is banned from search and I have colleagues from the platform. Congresses who are regularly suspended from service. Something is very wrong here. “

It wasn’t just the GOP, other social media users took action. One person said: “Apparently the Taliban are more secure than Trump. According to Twitter. Another tweeted: “By the way, it’s pretty crazy that the Taliban can have Twitter and Trump can’t. “

Others like Rep. Andy Briggs, Jason Miller and Rudy Giuliani have also floundered and tweeted about the odd difference in treatment. Twitter has yet to determine whether it will hand over the official Afghan government accounts, which would set a major precedent for social media. However, it is unlikely to happen anytime soon, as the world is waiting to see if the new Taliban government is accepted by the United States.

