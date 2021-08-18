PM Modi shares his mantra with Vinesh Phogat and says “don’t let defeat take hold of your mind”





Several light glimpses of Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s interaction with the Olympians at his residence were shared on Wednesday. A highlight was his conversation with Indian wrestler Vinesh Phogat where PM shared a mantra that he follows-“Jeeth ko kabhi sar pe chadne matdo, har ko mann me basne mat do” (Never let victory go to your head, never let defeat set in your mind). The Prime Minister shared his thoughts after Vinesh Phogat expressed his sadness at missing a medal at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. The Indian wrestler said it was not easy for her to come to terms with the defeat to which the Prime Minister responded with her mantra. “You see, I told Neeraj (Chopra) also this thing and I will tell you the same- ‘Jeetko kabhi sar pe chadne matdo, har ko mann me basne mat do ‘(Never let victory go to your head, never let defeat set in your mind). If you’re feeling disappointed, do one thing, bring the whole family one day and we’ll chat, “PM Modi added to Vinesh Phogat. Prime Minister Narendra Modi hosted a sumptuous breakfast at his residence on Monday and invited all Indian Olympians returning from Tokyo who were placed in groups at different tables. Along with Vinesh Phogat, the Prime Minister also spoke with silver medalist Ravi Dahiya, bronze medalist Bajrang Punia and Deepak Punia, who also missed out on the medal. The Prime Minister assured every athlete that he made India proud at the Tokyo 2020 Olympics. PM Modi holds bonded breakfast with Tokyo Olympics returnees After greeting Indian athletes from the ramparts of the iconic Red Fort, PM Modi invited all Indian Olympians to lunch at his Lok Kalyan Marg residence on Monday. The proud Olympians joined the table with PM Modi and donated their favorite sports equipment to the Prime Minister. Gold medalist Neeraj Chopra offered his javelin to Modi. PV Sindhu, who won a bronze medal, presented him with a badminton racket. Meanwhile, the men’s and women’s hockey teams each donated an autographed hockey stick. CA Bhavani gave her a sword, while boxer Lovlina Borgohain gave her boxing gloves, media reported. An autographed stole was also offered to PM Modi by all the medalists.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/sports-news/other-sports/pm-modi-shares-his-mantra-with-vinesh-phogat-says-dont-let-defeat-settle-in-your-mind.html

