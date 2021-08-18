Donald Trump calls situation in Afghanistan “greatest embarrassment” after Taliban siege





Former US President Donald Trump blamed Joe Biden for the Afghan crisis on Tuesday, calling it “the greatest embarrassment in US history.” Trump said that after witnessing the Taliban takeover of the country, China was “happy” and “laughing” at the United States.

In an exclusive interview with Fox News, Trump said, “Beyond the embarrassment, this is something that will affect our relationship for years to come and decades to come. When China looks at this, they are so happy. They make fun of us. They are laughing. “

He also noted that under his tenure the United States had extracted billions of dollars from China, and claimed that the country led by Xi Jinping may have played a role in the “rigged” elections that saw the return. democrats in power.

“I mined billions and billions of dollars from China, we never got ten cents from China. They were happy to see a rigged election, maybe they would have helped it. And they’re happy now. the history of our country, ”he added.

Trump also spoke about the way forward for Afghanistan, saying the Biden administration had put the country and the world in a position where thousands of citizens were trapped there. “It doesn’t stop, we have thousands of Americans and more out there. How are they going to get out of it? There is a Taliban network around the airport, they say they will negotiate. But history knows they are very brutal, they don’t. like to negotiate. Biden put us in this position, ”said Donald Trump.

China to mine rare minerals in Afghanistan: report

Even before the Taliban takeover, experts warned that China had vested interests in the mineral-rich country, as a result of which it had maintained a neutral stance towards the militant group. The communist country has been seeking for years to establish itself in Afghanistan given its commercial and geopolitical advantages.

After the collapse of the government led by Ashraf Ghani, Russian news agency Sputnik reported that China is now preparing to take advantage of rare minerals from Afghanistan. The representative of the US House Foreign Affairs Committee, Michael McCaul, also alluded to the same statement: “I don’t know why we haven’t worked with the Afghans to develop this, but we don’t. have never done. And now you’re going to have China going into the mining of these rare earth minerals.

(With contributions from the agency)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.republicworld.com/world-news/us-news/donald-trump-calls-afghanistan-situation-biggest-embarrassment-after-taliban-siege.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos