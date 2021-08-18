Fawad Seeks Proposals To Improve PMDA, Says It Won’t Limit Media Freedom





The Minister of Information and Broadcasting, Fawad Hussain. Fawad Chauhdry says that if there was anything against the media in the PMDA, those concerned should report it and that would be changed. such a clause was contrary to the freedom of the media ”, declared the minister. Raza Rabbani says this is the darkest of black laws with the deliberate intention of crushing the media and all dissenting voices.

ISLAMABAD: Rejecting the perception that the Pakistan Media Development Authority (PMDA) will curtail media freedom, Information and Broadcasting Minister Fawad Hussain said on Tuesday that anything against the media in PMDA would be changed if one of the stakeholders reported it, according to a report in The News.

Addressing a press conference following a cabinet meeting, held here on Tuesday under the chairmanship of Prime Minister Imran Khan, Fawad said that if there was something against the media in the PMDA, the concerned should notify and that would be changed.

The minister’s comments came after a joint media body rejected the proposed authority and declared it a “draconian attempt” by the government to muzzle the press.

“So far, no institution has commented on such a proposal, claiming that such a clause is contrary to media freedom,” he added.

“Simply to say that it is against media freedom is not appropriate,” the minister said.

Fawad Chaudhry said the Senate committee had suggested that media ads, which were not paying their salaries, should be stopped.

Responding to a question, the Minister of Information invited stakeholders to come up with concrete suggestions to improve the PMDA.

“Critics of PML-N are unfounded”

Meanwhile, Minister of State for Information and Broadcasting Farrukh Habib on Tuesday called Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz (PML-N) criticism of PMDA. He said the consultative process on the PMDA framework was ongoing.

In a press release, he said that there would be no restriction on media freedom with the establishment of the PMDA.

He said all media forums including All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), Council of Pakistan Newspaper Editors (CPNE), Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), news clubs and other stakeholders had been incorporated into the consultative process.

All stakeholders pledged full support for measures that would ensure job security for journalists and media professionals, on-time salaries and regulation of digital media, he added.

“Draconian law”

Former Senate Speaker Mian Raza Rabbani, while rejecting the PMDA, called it a violation of Articles 18, 19 and 19-A of the Constitution and said this clearly reflects the current government seeking to impose a fascist regime in Pakistan.

“The ‘Pakistan Media Development Authority’ is a draconian law and surpasses the Press and Publications Ordinance of 1960 and subsequent martial law regulations promulgated from time to time under military rule, so the PMDA is rejected. “, did he declare.

Rabbani said it was the blackest of black laws with the deliberate intention of crushing the media and all dissenting voices.

“This, along with the attack on academic freedom, students and the intelligentsia, clearly reflects that the current government seeks to impose a fascist regime on Pakistan,” he said.

Bodies of Journalists Unanimously Reject PMDA

The Joint Committee of Media Organizations comprising the All Pakistan Newspapers Society (APNS), the Pakistan Broadcasters Association (PBA), the Pakistan Newspaper Publishers Council (CPNE), the Federal Union of Journalists of Pakistan (PFUJ) and The Association of Electronic Media Publishers and News Directors (AEMEND) unanimously rejected the government’s efforts to establish the PMDA.

“The recently released minutes of the meeting between the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting and these organizations are misleading and have been deliberately distorted to give the impression that there was no serious objection to the PMDA “, said a statement released by the joint media committee. organizations.

The statement read: “All representatives were unanimous in rejecting the PMDA project,” adding that the ministry continually tried to give the impression that sections of the media fraternity supported the ministry in its draconian attempt to muzzle the press. It should be stopped immediately. “

He added that the joint committee was planning to call on all human rights groups, bar associations, members of parliament and other sections of civil society to unite their efforts to stop the outrageous decision. government of the day to impose further restrictions on the media.

