China Blacklists Actor Zhang Zhehan on Social Media Platforms; Monitoring Internet Media Censorship Closely – Manila Bulletin

Chinese actor and singer Zhang Zhehan was blacklisted from social media platforms in China after photos of him visiting Yasukuni Shrine in Japan in 2018 went viral.

According to the Communist Party’s Central Disciplinary Commission, no Chinese people should be “ignorant” of the history of the war of resistance against Japanese aggression (1931-1945), especially public figures.

The blackout of the actor’s accounts on all social media platforms came after the China Performing Arts Association (CAPA) urged the industry to ban Zhang.

Photos of Zhang Zhehan outside the shrine, taken in 2018, have resurfaced recently and have sparked controversy. (Photo credit Weibo)



According to the association, the Yasukuni Shrine is the spiritual tool and symbol of Japanese militarism in launching its war of aggression and a place where right-wing Japanese forces deny history and embellish the war.

The announcement comes just after China released new guidelines in March this year for Chinese performing artists, designed to, according to the official statement, increase the quality of performances, positively enlighten them and advance the development of performance. industry.

The rules affect an entire industry, from actors and singers to magicians, comedians and acrobats. The most important include “love for the party and its principles” and service “the people and socialism”. The regulations issued by the government-backed CAPA come at a time of intransigent social policies under Xi Jinping.

Chinese music platform NetEase Cloud Music and QQ Music, Youku streaming site and Douyin video sharing platform announced the deletion and deletion of Zhang’s account. His behavior was seen as harmful and had a negative impact on society, especially young people.

The CAPA assessment indicates that Zhang’s highly inappropriate behavior harms national emotion and negatively influences adolescents who follow him.

The association reprimanded Zhang and urged his boycott in the entertainment industry in accordance with the provisions of the “Notice for Self-Discipline of Performers in the Entertainment Industry”.

The Chinese government released its first Internet White Paper in May 2010 focusing on the concept of “Internet sovereignty,” requiring all Internet users in China, including foreign organizations and individuals, to comply with Chinese laws and regulations. According to Jason Q. Ng, an expert on Chinese media censorship, Chinese Internet companies are now required to sign the “Public Pledge on Self-Regulation and Professional Ethics for China Internet Industry”, which involves even stricter rules than those of the White Book. and author of Blocked on Weibo.

Since Chinese President Xi Jinping came to power, censorship of all forms of media has increased. In February 2016, Xi announced a new media policy for party and state media: “All party media work must reflect the party’s will, safeguard the authority of the party, and safeguard the unity of the party.” “, Stressing that the state media must align with the” thinking, policies and actions “of the party leadership.

A China Daily essay highlighted Xi’s policies, noting that “the country’s media are essential to political stability.” China’s policy on strict media controls includes the use of surveillance and firewalls, shutting down publications or websites, and jailing dissident journalists, bloggers and activists. Google continues to fight with the Chinese government over internet censorship. In November 2012, all Google domains, including Google Search, Gmail, and Google Maps, became inaccessible and blocked by the Chinese government. In 2014, the government shut down virtually all Google services in China.

In March 2009, China first blocked access to Google’s YouTube site due to images showing Chinese security forces beating Tibetans. At that time, China systematically filters Internet content and blocks content critical of its policies.

Internet censorship in China affects both the posting and viewing of documents online. Many controversial events are censored from media coverage, preventing many Chinese citizens from knowing their government’s actions and severely restricting press freedom. Such measures, including the complete blocking of various websites, inspired the policy’s nickname, the “Great Firewall of China,” which blocks Wikipedia, YouTube and Google. Methods used to block websites and pages include DNS spoofing, blocking access to IP addresses, scanning and filtering URLs, inspecting packets, and resetting connections.

Getting back to Zhang, the actor has already apologized online, but that hasn’t stopped the boycott and termination of his business partnerships.

Zhang is the second artist to blacklist on Chinese social media after hip-hop star Kris Wu, who is under investigation for rape.





