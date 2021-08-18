Donald Trump calls Afghanistan the country’s “biggest embarrassment”





Donald Trump makes known his views on the withdrawal of President Joe Biden from Afghanistan.

In an interview with Sean Hannity on his Fox News show Tuesday night, the former president called Biden’s handling of the situation “the greatest embarrassment in our country’s history.”

Just two weeks before the United States planned to complete the withdrawal of its troops from Afghanistan, the Taliban seized control of the Western-backed government and seized power in the country. The fall of the country prompted Afghans to rush to Kabul airport in the hope of fleeing. During his interview, Trump criticized Biden for not getting American soldiers and civilians out of the country in time.

“Biden put us in this position. He should have got the civilians out first, ”Trump said. “Then he should have taken the military equipment, because we have billions of dollars for brand new, nice equipment. Take out the equipment, then take out the soldiers.

Biden and Trump played the blame game on the situation in Afghanistan. Although the withdrawal of US troops from the country took place under the Biden administration, Trump approved a deal with the Taliban in February 2020 to withdraw US troops within 14 months. Biden has largely confirmed Trump’s deal, although the timeline has been delayed. The president said on Monday he had “inherited” the deal from Trump and that no protection was put in place after May 1, but ultimately upheld the decision.

Trump also said he had previously failed to realize “how important a president … is” when speaking about Biden’s handling of the situation.

“We need a president who is respected,” Trump said. “I never realized how, frankly, and it’s a horrible thing to say, how important a president, the leader of this country is. I thought maybe it would go through the bureaucracy, it doesn’t. You need someone up there that they will respect.

Trump has again stated that he believes the 2020 election was rigged and claimed that undocumented immigrants are spreading COVID-19 in the United States.

“In the meantime, wear your mask if you want – but again, you want your freedoms, you have to have your freedoms,” Trump said.

Although Trump would not confirm whether he plans to run for president in 2024 “because campaign finance laws are extremely complicated and incredibly stupid,” he told Hannity: “I think you will be happy and many of our friends will be happy. “

