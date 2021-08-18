Boris Johnson announces thousands of people fleeing Afghanistan will be allowed to live in UK

Up to 25,000 Afghans threatened by the Taliban will be allowed to come to Britain under one of the most generous resettlement programs in the country’s history.

Boris Johnson announced last night that up to 20,000 people will be allowed to live here as part of a new large-scale program with 5,000 expected in the first year.

Another 5,000 will be allowed to settle in the UK under an existing scheme designed to protect Afghan translators and other workers employed by UK authorities.

The new Afghan citizen resettlement program will focus on women and girls who fear their rights will be violated under the Taliban declared “Islamic Emirate”.

It will also offer assistance to people forced to flee their homes and to religious minorities in the country. They will have the right to stay in the UK permanently.

A previous program for Syrian refugees cost around 8,000 per person, so new commitments are expected to cost dearly up to $ 200 million.

Mr Johnson said: “We owe a debt of gratitude to everyone who has worked with us to make Afghanistan a better place for the past 20 years. Many of them, especially women, now have urgently needed our help.

“I am proud that the UK has been able to put this route in place to help them and their families live safely in the UK.” But the prime minister stressed that he wanted to share responsibility with other countries to prevent a “humanitarian emergency” in Afghanistan.

“The best solution for everyone is an Afghanistan that works for all Afghans. This means that the international community comes together to establish firm political conditions for the future governance of the country.

Home Secretary Priti Patel said the program would allow “the most vulnerable” Afghans to “start a new life in safety in the UK, far from the tyranny and oppression they currently face. faced “.

“We will not abandon the people who were forced to flee their homes and now live in terror of what could happen next,” she added.

Afghans allowed to come to the UK will be spread across the country, the government said last night. A spokesperson said he would work with decentralized administrations and local councils to ensure that Afghans receive help to rebuild their lives.

The ministers had promised to put in place a “generous” and “world-class” program to resettle those fleeing the new Taliban regime.

Miss Patel was scheduled to hold an emergency meeting last night with members of the “Five Eyes” intelligence-sharing alliance, which also includes the United States, Canada, Australia and New Zealand. She would push for “international collaboration on establishing safe and legal routes for Afghan refugees,” a source said.

The new Afghan program will build on the Syrian program for the resettlement of vulnerable people that was launched in 2014 in collaboration with the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees.

UNHCR identifies potential cases for UK consideration and applicants are then reviewed by UK authorities.

The UK can dismiss cases for “security, war crimes or other reasons”, as directed by the Home Office. World leaders have expressed varying reactions to the plight of the Afghans. French President Emmanuel Macron came under fire last night after saying France would “protect itself” from migrants fleeing the crisis in Afghanistan.

He has been accused of letting down ordinary Afghans after promising a strong European approach against illegal migration.

Greece took a similar approach yesterday, saying it would not become “Europe’s gateway” for Afghans fleeing the conflict.

The country was at the forefront of Europe’s migration crisis in 2015 and, like other EU member states, nervous developments in Afghanistan could trigger a repeat of the situation.