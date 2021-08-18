Prime Minister Imran invites opposition to talks on electoral reforms – Pakistan





ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan has invited the opposition to hold talks with the government on electoral reforms, as the government ultimately decided to use electronic voting machines (EVMs) in the upcoming general elections in 2023.

The Prime Minister categorically told the cabinet that all stakeholders should be consulted to finalize electoral reforms, as the use of VPDs is imperative for the holding of free, fair, transparent and litigation-free elections. The cabinet was also informed that a final decision on the use of VPDs in the next elections would be taken within the next fortnight, Information Minister Fawad Chaudhry said at a press conference afterwards. a cabinet meeting chaired by Prime Minister Khan.

However, speaking to Dawn later, the minister said it had been decided that EVMs would be used in the next polls, but that their implementation would begin within the next 15 days.

Interestingly, if the government has decided to use VPDs in the next general election, any discussion with the opposition will be pointless because the opposition has already rejected the option.

Chaudhry said that at the beginning of the cabinet meeting, the Prime Minister congratulated the cabinet on the end of the three years of the PTI government and underlined the transformation of the country on the model of the State of Medina.

The government decides to use EVMs in the next general election

Functions that were to be organized to mark the government’s three-year performance had been postponed due to Ashura, he added.

The cabinet approved changes in the new laws for the election of local bodies in the Islamabad Capital Territory (TIC) to be held within the next 120 days, under which the number of union councils would be increased in proportion to population and a trade union council would be formed in an area of ​​20,000 inhabitants, he said.

The cabinet accepted, in principle, the proposed amendment to the Local Government Law under which the mayor of Islamabad would be directly elected.

The Prime Minister also asked the authorities concerned to accelerate the finalization of the master plan for Islamabad, added Mr. Chaudhry.

The cabinet expressed its indignation at the drop in sports standards in the country and empowered the Minister of Interprovincial Coordination Fehmida Mirza to modify the sports infrastructure in the country, in addition to preparing a new sports policy, he said. declared. Prime Minister Khan ordered the authorities concerned to completely change the sports system.

The government has no control over sports associations and their elections are not usually conducted on the basis of merit, Chaudhry said.

The prime minister briefed the cabinet on decisions taken at the National Security Council meeting on Sunday.

The cabinet praised the efforts of Federal Minister of Education and Vocational Training Shafqat Mehmood for the introduction of a uniform curriculum in the country and noted that the uniform curriculum would help eliminate class differences in society.

The prime minister stressed that the Seerat of the Holy Prophet Hazrat Muhammad (pbuh) should be taught to eighth and ninth graders.

The cabinet learned that billions of rupees were being spent on the security and protocol of various prominent figures.

The government is cutting protocol spending and the prime minister has cut spending at the Prime Minister’s House, Chaudhry said.

The cabinet was informed that the Islamabad police are spending 954 million rupees per year on the security of VIPs and 304 million rupees on the security of the justice system. An amount of Rs454m is spent for the security and protocol of the minister and others in Islamabad. Likewise, in the Punjab, around 2,509 million is spent on the security of VIPs and 427 million rupees on the security of the chief minister and ministers of the Punjab. An amount of 105.87 million rupees is spent on the security of former chief ministers and bureaucrats and 1,143 million rupees for the security of the justice system in Punjab.

The cabinet was informed that the Speaker of the National Assembly had saved 1.57 billion rupees by returning it to the government while billions of rupees were being saved by reducing the expenses of the President and the Prime Minister as part of the measures to ‘austerity. Prime Minister Khan is covering the expenses of his house in Bani Gala, Chaudhry added.

The federal cabinet has also been made aware of the anti-Covid vaccination of government employees, he said.

The cabinet learned that about 86 percent of teachers and staff at educational institutions and more than 97 percent of staff at the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had been vaccinated.

The cabinet approved Pakistan Post’s rental and maintenance policy and learned that Pakistan Post has some 4,257 properties.

Under the rental policy for postal services, 21 properties would be leased in the first phase.

The cabinet approved the appointment of Shazia Adnan to the post of Director General of the Intellectual Property Organization.

The cabinet reappointed the retired Wapda chairman of Lieutenant General Muzammil Hussain for another term.

The cabinet believed that Hussain was overseeing the construction of 10 dams and that at this critical stage his leadership should not be changed.

Responding to a question, Mr. Chaudhry invited stakeholders to come up with concrete suggestions for improving the Pakistan Media Development Authority.

Posted in Dawn, le 18 August 2021

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.dawn.com/news/1641283 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos