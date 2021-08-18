Taliban: Taliban takeover: Prime Minister Modi orders aid to Afghans asking for help from India





Prime Minister Narendra Modi has called on authorities to ensure the safe evacuation of Indian nationals from Afghanistan in the coming days and to provide all possible assistance to Afghan brothers and sisters who are looking to India for help. He was addressing a meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) on Tuesday. The CCS was briefed in detail on developments in the security and political situation in Afghanistan, including the evacuation of Indian Embassy officials as well as members of the Indian community and the media, people familiar with the matter said. topic. Modi reportedly said that India should not only protect our citizens but also provide refuge for Sikh and Hindu minorities who wish to come to India. Indian Ambassador to Afghanistan Rudrendra Tandon attended the CEB meeting. He briefed the Prime Minister on the situation on the ground in Kabul. Tandon returned to New Delhi on Tuesday aboard a military plane that also carried other diplomats and paramilitaries guarding the embassy. The meeting was attended by Minister of Defense Rajnath Singh, Minister of Interior Amit Shah and Minister of Finance Nirmala Sitharaman. Foreign Minister S Jaishankar, who is in New York for United Nations Security Council meetings, was unable to attend. Indian Info a Priority



Foreign Minister Harsh Shringla briefed the Prime Minister. National Security Advisor Ajit Doval, Principal Secretary to Prime Minister PK Mishra and Cabinet Secretary Rajeev Guba were also present. We understand a number of Indians are stranded in this country, some of whom are employed by third country organizations, the Foreign Office (MEA) said in a statement on the evacuations on Tuesday. Our immediate priority is to obtain accurate information on all Indian nationals currently in Afghanistan. For Afghan nationals, our visa services will continue through an electronic emergency visa mechanism, which has been extended to Afghan nationals. You can access it through our e-visa portal at https://indianvisaonline.gov.in/evisa/Registration. We have already received requests from leaders of Afghan Sikh and Hindu communities and are in contact with them, MEA said. The main challenge for travel to and from Afghanistan is the operational status of the Kabul airport. India will put in place flight arrangements once Kabul airport is opened for commercial operations.

