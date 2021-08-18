From the “Silver Villa” to the “Red Exhibition Hall” Restoration of the Historic Site of the Sixth CPC National Congress

The traces of history are clear and heavy. In marbled historical relics and precious archives reside memories of the past waiting to be rediscovered. In Pervomayskoye, a village on the outskirts of Moscow, a majestic and elegant European-style building attracts many visitors every year, who come to feel the pulse of history. The building, opened to the public in 2016, is the permanent exhibition hall at the site of the Sixth National Congress of the Communist Party of China (CPC).

Built in the 18th century, the structure was known as the “silver villa” for its glossy yellow and white exterior paint. Originally a nobleman’s mansion during the Tsarist era, it was transformed into collective housing and then into a state store after World War II, and was nearly set on fire after several fires. Once a witness to the CCP’s struggle, it was gradually deserted, forgotten and disappeared in the dust of time. In March 2010, when Chinese Vice President Xi Jinping visited Russia, he and Russian Prime Minister Vladimir Putin agreed on its restoration, a move that would restore the site to its former glory.

Site of the Sixth CPC National Congress before restoration

This is where the CCP held its sixth CCP National Congress, the only one held overseas in the history of the CCP, and a fairly eventful congress. “At the time, all the delegates traveled to Moscow by train with the curtains drawn. Upon arrival, they were picked up from the platform by buses and cars with curtained windows and taken to through Moscow to the outskirts. This was done. in a special operation to ensure that the Communists would not be captured or killed, “recalled Victor Usov, an expert at the Institute of Far Eastern Studies of the Russian Academy of Sciences, describing this incredibly dangerous journey.

After the failure of the Great Revolution in 1927, China fell under the sway of white terror. The CCP urgently needed a national congress to review the experience and lessons learned during the Great Revolution and to identify the nature and tasks of the revolution in the new period. At that time however, he was not sure whether he would have the meeting in China. With the help of the people of the Soviet Union and the Communist International, from the end of April 1928, more than 100 delegates defied the risk of being arrested by the Kuomintang and traveled to the Soviet Union in different groups. For Pervomayskoye, this was probably the most special time in its history. Between June 18 and July 11, around 100 Chinese were seen walking through the village, arguing and sometimes arguing. There were well-known faces, such as Zhou Enlai, Su Zhaozheng, Xiang Ying, and Cai Hesen. For security reasons, after registering delegates, they stopped using their real names and were only identified by numbers.

List of Delegates to the Sixth CPC National Congress and Their Number (Qu Qiubai was No. 21, Zhou Enlai was No. 22)

In the conference room on the second floor, Nicolai Bukharin, representative of the Communist International, presented a report entitled “The Chinese Revolution and the Tasks of the Chinese Communists. Qu Qiubai delivered a political report. Zhou Enlai reported on organizational and military work, Li Lisan reported on the peasants issue …

Delegates reviewed the experience and lessons learned from the failure of the Great Revolution and found answers, which later turned out to be fundamentally correct, to a series of fundamental questions regarding the Chinese revolution on which there are had had serious differences. Congress resolved two major issues the Party was grappling with. First, on the nature of Chinese society and the Chinese revolution, Congress concluded that China at this point remained a semi-colonial and semi-feudal society, none of the fundamental contradictions that caused the Chinese revolution had been resolved. , and the Chinese revolution at this stage was still a bourgeois democratic revolution. Second, on the revolutionary situation and the Party’s tasks, the Congress decided that since the revolution was at its lowest, the general line of the Party was to win the masses, and the central task of the Party was not to ‘organize rebellions at all costs. , but to work hard on the masses and to grow stronger. The resolution of these two important issues unified Party thinking and played a positive role in avoiding the “left” tendency within the Party and overthrowing the work of the Party.

“The CCP, the Chinese government, and the Chinese people highly value the historic event of the Sixth CPC National Congress and cherish the invaluable history of mutual support between the Chinese and Russian peoples. Preserving the Congress site has been on the agenda of heads of state of both countries.

In March 2013, during President Xi Jinping’s visit to Russia, the two countries signed an additional protocol to the agreement on the establishment of cultural centers in the other country, which included a plan to restore the historic site. The next day, President Xi and Russian Deputy Prime Minister Olga Golodets attended the ceremony to launch the construction of the memorial hall of the Sixth CPC National Congress. President Xi noted during the event that the launch of the construction of the memorial hall was of particular importance. On behalf of the CCP, the more than 80 million CCP members and 1.3 billion Chinese, he expressed his sincere thanks to President Putin and other Russian leaders, as well as to all Russian friends who gave their support. attention and support for the project.

In September 2013, representatives from China and Russia signed a 49-year lease, with a symbolic rent of one ruble per year. The restoration would be funded by China. Once completed, the complex would be used as a branch of the Chinese Cultural Center in Moscow to hold a permanent exhibition on the Sixth CPC National Congress and open to the public for free.

The silver and white building in the morning light

The project involved more than a dozen Russian government departments, including management of state property, energy, cadastral and cultural heritage, and governments at municipal, district and township levels. Afterwards, Chinese Ambassador to Russia Li Hui personally coordinated the case and wrote to Deputy Prime Minister Golodets and relevant departments when construction encountered difficulties.

To ensure that the site was fully restored to what it originally looked like, although the building could collapse at any time, the China Construction First Group Corp project team used cameras to capture every detail of the historic structure. To speed up the construction process during the long winter, the team adopted the reverse construction method and other innovative techniques, and wrapped the building in a “giant overcoat” to raise the temperature of the construction site. .

Workers work off site

At the same time, the relevant departments, experts in the history of the CCP and historians from both countries rigorously examined and selected the pieces for the permanent exhibition. Those with personal experiences also actively helped remember details. The conference hall, delegates’ dormitory and other parts of the building have been restored as much as possible to their original condition. The exhibits, including a collection of images, vividly reproduced the story of the Sixth CPC National Congress.

On June 20, 2016, the restoration project passed the completion check by the joint China-Russia team. On July 4, the freshly restored “red showroom” reopened, resplendent under blue skies and white clouds like the “silver villa” of yesteryear. Then, Chinese Vice Premier Liu Yandong and Russian Vice Prime Minister Olga Golodets read the congratulatory messages from President Xi and President Putin respectively, and jointly unveiled the permanent exhibition hall at the site of the Sixth Congress. National CPC. Since then, the site has become an overseas education base to help the Chinese people trace the history of the Party and the Chinese revolution and revisit the original aspiration and mission. It offers another place to strengthen friendship, understanding and cultural exchange between China and Russia. He also contributed to the development of the village of Pervomayskoye. The “Red Exhibition Hall” is now one of the most popular tourist destinations for Chinese tourists in Russia, serving to preserve and advance history, traditional Sino-Russian friendship and people-to-people bond. Chinese and Russian.

On July 4, 2016, Liu Yandong (right), member of the Political Bureau of the CPC Central Committee and Deputy Premier of the State Council, and Olga Golodets attend the opening ceremony of the exhibition hall permanent on the 6th PCC site. National Congress.

Students from the local primary school and their parents visit the exhibition hall

This year marks the 100th anniversary of the founding of the CPC and the 20th anniversary of the signing of the Treaty on Good Neighborliness and China-Russia Friendly Cooperation.

From the “silver villa” of yesteryear to the “red showroom” of today, another chapter has been added to the annals of Sino-Russian friendship.