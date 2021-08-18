Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy ready for visit to Turkey, state agency says





By TESFA-ALEM TEKLE Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmedis visited Turkey on Wednesday, the official Turkish news agency Anadolu reported. According to a statement released Tuesday by the Turkish government, Abiy’s official visit is at the invitation of President Recep Tayyip Erdoan. No official statement on the visit has yet been released by Addis Ababa. However, Prime Minister Abiy’s reported visit comes at a crucial time when US President Joe Biden sends his envoy from the Horn, Jeffrey Feltman, to promote dialogue between Ethiopia and the Popular Front for the Liberation of Tigray (TPLF). It is not known how long Abiy will stay in Turkey. Feltman is in Ethiopia and reportedly met Ethiopian Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen on Tuesday. According to the statement from the Turkish Communications Directorate, Prime Minister Abiy’s visit is important as it marks the 125th anniversary of the establishment of bilateral diplomatic relations between Ethiopia and Turkey. Publicity During the visit, Abiy and Erdoan will review their existing bilateral relations and discuss measures to further strengthen cooperation between the countries. The two sides will also exchange views on current regional and international developments, the statement said. Feltman’s visit to the Horn area ends August 24. The visit to Ethiopia will be his third since his appointment as Special Envoy by President Biden. Following the conflict in Ethiopia’s Tigray region, the United States sent envoys to Ethiopia with the aim of promoting dialogue between the conflicting parties. Recently, USAID boss Samantha Power visited Ethiopia, but she was reportedly snubbed as she asked to meet with Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed and Foreign Minister Demeke Mekonnen. Ethiopia’s foreign spokesperson Dina Mufti later told reporters the leaders could not meet with the US official due to their workload. During his ten-day trip to Ethiopia, Djibouti and the United Arab Emirates, Feltman was scheduled to meet with senior officials from the three countries “to discuss opportunities for the United States to promote peace and support stability and prosperity. from the Horn of Africa. Africa.”

