Boris Johnson tells Joe Biden gains made in Afghanistan should not be lost as they agree on G7 meeting





UK citizens and dual nationals residing in Afghanistan transferred to UK (MoD) (PA Media) Boris Johnson told Joe Biden the gains made in Afghanistan should not be lost, as leaders spoke on the phone of a coordinated response. The call follows a wave of criticism from the American media and from British and European politicians over the Taliban takeover. Mr. Johnson and the US president agreed to organize a virtual meeting G7 leaders meet next week to discuss a common strategy and approach Afghanistan. The two leaders “discussed the need for close and continued coordination between allies and democratic partners on Afghan policy going forward, the White House said. This will include ways to provide additional humanitarian aid and support to refugees and other vulnerable Afghans, he added. British Prime Minister Mr Johnson has stressed to US President Joe Biden the importance of preserving the gains made in Afghanistan, Downing Street said. A No.10 spokesperson confirmed Mr Johnson spoke to Mr Biden on Tuesday. They said in a statement: “The leaders praised the cooperation of the United States and the United Kingdom in recent days to help evacuate our nationals, our current and former personnel, and others from Afghanistan. They decided to continue working closely on this subject in the days and weeks to come to allow as many people as possible to leave the country. “The Prime Minister and President Biden have agreed on the need for the global community to unite to prevent a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan. The Prime Minister outlined the UK’s plans, including increasing humanitarian aid to the region and resettling refugees. “The Prime Minister stressed the importance of not losing the gains made in Afghanistan over the past 20 years, of protecting against any emerging terrorist threat and of continuing to support the Afghan people. “The Prime Minister and the President looked forward to discussing this issue further at a virtual meeting of G7 leaders in the coming days.” Mr Biden’s decision to stick to the troop withdrawal agreement reached by his Republican predecessor Donald Trump has drawn much criticism in his country and among allies of the United States. The story continues U.S. and Western allies resumed the evacuation of diplomats and civilians on Tuesday, in the aftermath of chaos at Kabul airport as Afghans crowded the runway. As they rush to evacuate, foreign powers are weighing how to respond to the transformed situation on the ground after Afghan forces melted down in just days, with what many predicted was a likely rapid collapse in women’s rights. Read more Call for an international response to prevent the humanitarian disaster in Afghanistan 20,000 Afghan refugees to receive refuge in UK Interpreter calls on UK government to help families in Afghanistan

