“Yes, all men” say celebrities after Minar-e-Pakistan incident





A mob of 400 men harassed and assaulted a woman in Lahore Grand Iqbal Park on Independence Day. The victim said in her complaint to Lari Adda Police Station that she was filming a video near Minar-e-Pakistan on August 14 with her friends, with whom she visited the site, when a crowd of about 400 people attacked them. .

While detailing the graphics of the assault, the woman said the crowd had picked her up and thrown her around. “I was stripped naked and my clothes were torn,” she said, adding that she had called for help but no one had come to her aid. While her gold ornaments, silver, and cell phone were also ripped off in the process.

Police launched a search for the accused after recording an FIR, First Information Report but many on Twitter, including a mine of celebrities; have lost all faith in humanity. Many have called the incident a drop in the bucket, saying it proves that while 400 men can be complicit in assaulting a woman in broad daylight, no one can be trusted, completely debunking the #NotAllMen argument.

“I can’t believe what I just saw! I have said it before and I will say it again: make an example of these men! Mahira Khan wrote sternly. In another tweet, she continued sarcastically, “Shit I’m sorry I keep forgetting – it was HIS fault! Poor 400 men, they couldn’t help it.

I can’t believe what I just saw !!! I’ve said it before and I’ll say it again – make an example of these men! #MinarePakistan

– Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 17, 2021

Damn, I’m sorry .. I keep forgetting – it was her fault !! Poor 400 men … they couldn’t help it. #MinarePakistan

– Mahira Khan (@TheMahiraKhan) August 17, 2021

The actor, rapper Ahmed Ali Butt also shared the illustration of Minar e Pakistan on his Instagram Stories and wrote: “A truly heartbreaking incident that took place in the most iconic monument, shame on us indeed.”

Actor and singer Farhan Saeed also tweeted: “Disgusted, furious, heartbroken and ashamed, ashamed to be a man today. [I am] shame that the men of this country continue to do these horrible acts every day, shame that the law of my country does not suspend these predators so that it does not happen again! “

Disgusted, Furious, Heartbroken, Ashamed! Ashamed to be a man today, ashamed that the men of this country continue to do these horrible acts every day, ashamed that the law of my country does not suspend these predators so that this does not happen again #MinarePakistan

– Farhan Saeed (@farhan_saeed) August 17, 2021

Osman Khalid Butt added: “Another day, another incident, another moment, we find ourselves collectively ashamed. The action, not just the conviction, brings the perpetrators to justice.”

Another day, another incident, another moment, we find ourselves collectively ashamed.

Take action, not just condemn. Bring the culprits to justice.

– Osman Khalid Butt (@aClockworkObi) August 17, 2021

Anoushey Ashraf added, “Not all men, only 8482929293949392. If you agree, re-tweet. If you disagree, stop following me.”

Actor Imran Abbas added: “Disgusted, petrified, ashamed and speechless … Quaid-e-Azam! We’re sorry.”

Zahid Ahmed continued with disappointment: “I thought about what to write after this video of crowd groping surfaced on the net today from Minar-e-Pakistan. Aurat ko mazak bana dia? Ye kon log hain jin ki haiwaniat khatam he nahi hoti? “

I thought about what to write after this crowd-groping video appeared on the net today from Minar E Pakistan. Kahan reh gya hamara adab, ihteram, shirafat, haya? Kaise 400 admiion ne 1 aurat ko mazak bana dia? Ye kon log hain jin ki haiwaniat khatam he nahi hoti?

– Zahid Ahmed (@zahidahmed_) August 17, 2021

TV personality Aamir Liaquat however tweeted after “conversing” with Prime Minister Imran Khan. “I just spoke to Prime Minister Imran Khan regarding the Minare incident in Pakistan, Imran Khan is sad and angry about the Lahore incident. Ayesha will soon get justice InShaAllah.”

I just spoke to Prime Minister Imran Khan about the Minare incident in Pakistan, Imran Khan is sad and angry about the Lahore incident. Ayesha will soon get justice from Sha Allah # MinarePakistan

– Aamir Liaquat Hussain (@AamirLiaquat) August 18, 2021

Actor Mawra Hocane, who rarely visits the microblogging site, also tweeted: “I want to hear what the ‘not all men’ squad has to say this time! Hope this incident is enough terrible to open your eyes … At least that time there will be no judgment on the girl and how she could have avoided the situation! [I’m] extremely disgusted and upset!

I want to hear what the “not all men” squad has to say this time around !!! I hope this incident is terrible enough to open your eyes. situation! Extremely TASTED! Disturbing! #Lahoreincident

– MAWRA HOCANE (Hussain) (@MawraHocane) August 18, 2021

Vlogger Shaheer Jaffery also commented on the incident and its response in a series of Twitter threads. “I just saw some comments on the video with people (mostly male) saying things like ‘acha hua.’ The truth is, it doesn’t matter what the educated class of Twitter thinks or says. people are just trolls and see what happened as “right”!

He added, “We would stand up for our sisters and daughters to the point that we could sacrifice our lives for them. However, a random girl passing by is an opportunity to harass. There is a break in empathy. In the feeling of dying. ‘another human. We don’t care much for each other. There was a time when I went to a mall with my friends. We were 5 boys. When we got to the main gate, we were denied the Entrance. It turned out that only boys were not allowed. I was angry and offended. However, today I understand why. We were a threat then and we remain a threat now! “

There was a time when I went to a mall with my friends. We were 5 boys. Upon arriving at the main gate, we were refused entry. It turned out that only boys were not allowed. I was angry and offended. Yet today I understand why. We were a threat then and we remain a threat now!

– Shahveer Jafry (@shahveerjaay) August 17, 2021

Recounting the incident, Jaffery added, “The girl screams for help as she is groped by hundreds of men. There is Azaan in the background. I have a hard time understanding this scenario.”

We cannot continue to bury our heads in the sand. #Pakistan is not safe. Not for our women. Not for our children. Our children are not immune from rape, even in death. This is the shameful and disgusting reality. #MinarePakistan

– Aseefa B Zardari (@AseefaBZ) August 18, 2021

PPP representative Aseefa Bhutto Zardari also tweeted: “We cannot continue to bury our heads in the sand. Pakistan is not sure. Not for our women. Not for our children. Our children are not immune from rape, even in death. shameful and disgusting reality. “

In a similar incident in June, an elderly woman was tortured and sexually assaulted by influential people in Mazaffargarh, Punjab, to avenge her son’s loving marriage.

Police say the incident took place within the confines of Alipur Police Station in Fatehpur, where Nasir’s in-laws, enraged by his amorous marriage to their daughter, kidnapped, tortured and attempted to rape his mother. .

The accused not only tortured the 50-year-old woman, but also tore her clothes, dragged her and burned her half-naked body with cigarette butts.

Do you have something to add to the story? Share it in the comments below.

