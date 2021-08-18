Former defense secretary says Trump ‘undermined’ US deal with Taliban by rushing troop withdrawal





Taliban fighters pose in the back of a vehicle in the town of Herat, west of Kabul, Afghanistan, on Saturday August 14, 2021, after taking that province from the Afghan government. Associated press / Hamed Sarfarazi

Former President Donald Trump signed a conditional peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020.

The Taliban agreed to stop supporting terrorist groups and the United States agreed to withdraw its troops.

Former Defense Secretary Mark Esper said CNN Trump’s haste to withdraw troops was jeopardizing the deal.

Former President Donald Trump’s former defense secretary Mark Esper says US deal with Taliban may have been ‘undermined’ after Trump continued to try to withdraw troops from Afghanistan before the group met the conditions that were part of the 2020 deal.

“President Trump, by continuing to want to withdraw US forces from Afghanistan, undermined the deal – which is why in the fall, when he called for the return of US forces by Christmas, I said opposite, “Esper told CNN’s Christiane Amanpour.

Trump sacked Esper in November 2020 after losing the presidential election.

In February 2020, the United States and the Taliban signed the “Accord to Bring Peace to Afghanistan,” a conditional peace agreement that would require the United States to withdraw its troops from Afghanistan and the Taliban would cease supporting the terrorist groups.

Esper told Amanpour he wrote a letter to Trump in the fall of 2020, based on recommendations from military experts, calling on him not to reduce troops to less than 4,500 “less and up to that the conditions are met by the Taliban. Otherwise, we would see a number of things happening, which are unfolding right now in a number of ways. “

CNN reported that despite the deal, violence in the country reached its highest level in 20 years last year.

The Taliban took control of Kabul, the Afghan capital, on Sunday. The group set up checkpoints throughout the city and near the airport and violence broke out as desperate residents tried to flee. During the country’s previous rule by the Taliban, from 1996 to 2001, they enforced strict rules that severely limited women’s rights.

On Sunday, Trump blamed the situation in Afghanistan on President Joe Biden who failed to follow his administration’s plan to withdraw from the country. In a statement on Saturday, Biden blamed Trump and the deal he made with the Taliban for the current crisis.

“When I came to power, I inherited a deal from my predecessor,” Biden said.

On Sunday, the Republican National Committee quietly removed a web page praising Trump’s deal with the Taliban. The RNC said removal is part of regular web maintenance.

In a tweet, Esper said Trump and Biden could have handled the situation differently to prevent the collapse of the Afghan government and the Taliban takeover. He told Amanpour that Biden “owns the situation” and could have changed the current crisis by “lengthening the timeline and taking a more thoughtful approach and not relying on mere assumptions.”

“The only way this conflict could have ended better was to reach a political agreement between the Afghans, based on conditions, patient and supported by the US military and allies. We got it, but both presidents abandoned the process and stuck to an arbitrary schedule. “said Esper.

