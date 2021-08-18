How China aims to increase its military strength using AI

This is the 119th article in the series The Chronicles of China.

In its quest to become a formidable superpower, Xi Jinping’s China has placed special emphasis on artificial intelligence (AI). The dual-use nature of IAi.e., Its use for both civilian and military purposes underscores the appeal of its development and use to Beijing. Therefore, while advances in AI can contribute to China’s economy and healthcare, among others, it can also strengthen the People’s Liberation Army (PLA) by enabling it to engage in a smart warfare (), defined by PLA strategists as the operationalization of artificial intelligence and its enabling technologies, such as cloud computing, big data analytics, quantum information and unmanned systems, for military applications.

Chinese military leaders and strategists have astutely recognized as AI and related technologies such as machine learning, human-machine team[i], neural network, and autonomous systems (also called intelligent weapons)[ii]are the key to gaining an advantage in the next generation of warfare. At the same time, they are also worried that other countries, mainly the United States, can defeat them in this area and acquire the ability to overwhelm Chinese air defenses and attack their command and control systems. Thus, a whole-of-society approach is underway that includes the central and provincial governments of China, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), all branches of the PLA, and the country’s public and private enterprises. Thus, a whole-of-society approach is underway that includes the central and provincial governments of China, the Chinese Communist Party (CCP), all branches of the PLA, and the country’s public and private enterprises.

Progress so far

Mandated by Xi Jinping to to become Fully modernized by 2035 and on par with the US military by 2050, the Chinese military is working to research, develop and operationalize AI for military purposes (see Table 1). In this endeavor, they are aided by laws and initiatives such as the National Security Law (2015), the National Intelligence Law (2017), the Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan and the Merger civil-military which have been advanced to ensure full compliance and synchronization between all Chinese entities.

While the National Security Law (2015) and the National Intelligence Law (2017) oblige all Chinese organizations and citizens to act as agents of the state and facilitate the efforts of institutions, the Civil-military fusion (CMF) seeks to leverage the research resources and capacities of private companies, universities and research institutes in the country (see Table 2). The CMF will allow the PLA to also benefit from the relationships that these civilian entities have with foreign institutions.

Describing its AI development strategy, China unveiled the Next Generation Artificial Intelligence Development Plan in 2017. called for China to strengthen the use of AI in military applications, providing command and decision-making support, military deductions[iii], defense equipment and other applications. He also underlined the need to form a new model of very effective and multi-element civil-military integration.

In another initiative, China launched designate Chinese tech companies as AI Champions starting in 2017 and each awarded a particular area of ​​AI as a pioneer. Well-known names like Alibaba, Baidu, Tencent, Xiaomi, and Huawei are on the list. The fruits of the investments they have made in AI will certainly be easily accessible by the PLA.

Table 1: Advances of PLA in AI and related technologies

PLA branch System Remarks PLA Land Force Military robotics and unmanned ground vehicles (UGV) under development. Older models of tanks developed to operate via a remote control or with a certain degree of autonomy. (Source) PLA Marine JARI Multipurpose Unmanned Surface Vehicle (USV) Unveiled in September 2018. In progress sea ​​trials from January 2020. Autonomous submarines / AI In development Underwater gliders (such as the HN-1 glider) and unmanned underwater vehicles (UUV) Tested and operated Be Iguana (also known as marine lizard,) USV Has undergone navigation tests. The operational status is unknown. PLA Air Force Advanced Unmanned Aerial Vehicles (UAVs) with Limited Range Operational Swarm of drones (with 1,000 drones) Posted in 2017 Unmanned team capabilities In development Hypersonic Glide vehicles with neural networks that allow adaptive control and greater autonomy In development PLA rocket force Remote sensing, targeting and decision support capacities can be developed. (Source) Cruise missiles must be integrated with a very high level of artificial intelligence and automation that will allow commanders to control them in real time or use a fire-and-forget mode. (Source) PLA Strategic Support Force Could apply AI advances to its missions in space, cyber, electronic and psychological warfare. (Source)

Table 2: Examples of collaborations in the context of civil-military merger

Collaborators Fields of research Key Laboratory for Precision Guidance and Automatic Target Recognition at PLA National University of Defense Technology (Source) Automatic target recognition techniques Tianjin Binhai Military-Civilian Artificial Intelligence Fusion Center (established in partnership with the PLA Academy of Military Sciences) (Source) Evolution of the autonomy and coordination capacity of unmanned systems China Aerospace Science and Industry Corporation (CASIC) (Source) Core technologies, including target detection and recognition techniques based on deep learning and deep neural network compression, and smart sensors, combining data from multiple radars High-End Laboratory for Military Intelligence (HELMI) (established under the Military-Civilian Fusion Program for the Development of Artificial Intelligence, a collaboration between Tsinghua University and the Scientific and Technological Commission of the Central Military Commission (CMC)) (Source) Serve as a starting point for developing an AI superpower strategy

Challenges

China is on track to unleash the potential of AI in military applications and is considerable effort surpass the United States. However, like Chinese scholars themselves report, it is at least a few years behind the reigning superpower. More importantly, many of the challenges facing Beijing, such as a shortage of talent and technical know-how, inadequate infrastructure, and external dependence on critical components such as semiconductors, have been compounded due to the current confrontation between the United States and China. Time will tell who wins and whether China’s reckless actions will be punished or rewarded.

[i] The human-machine team refers to the development of artificial cognitive abilities similar or equivalent to those of humans, such as military commanders, which can be used in command and control systems, to make more efficient and faster decisions, for training, etc.

[ii] Smart weapons, or AI weapons (), are defined like those who use AI to automatically pursue, distinguish and destroy enemy targets; often composed of information collection and management systems, knowledge base systems, decision support systems, mission implementation systems, etc.

[iii] A reference to wargames and simulations made by the Chinese army