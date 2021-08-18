Megawati cries because many despise Jokowi: Immoral, coward!





Denpasar – 5th President of the Republic of Indonesia Megawati Soekarnoputri admitted he was sad because there were still a lot of people who often insulted President Joko Widodo (Jokowi). In fact, according to him, Jokowi fought hard for the Indonesian people. it was delivered Megawati while delivering a speech during the laying of the cornerstone for the development of protection of the sacred area of ​​Pura Besakih, which was broadcast on the Bali provincial government YouTube channel on Wednesday (8/18/2021). “Take a look at Pak Jokowi, okay? I like this you cry. He was so thin Oh. Thinking Why? Thinking we yeah think the people you know. There are still people who say Jokowi is a ‘frog’, “Megawati said in tears. Megawati’s voice sounded choked. According to Megawati, those who insult Jokowi have no morals. He also considered them cowards. “This man is completely devoid of morals. Coward I say, keep it stable dah. I’m at-bully I’m not afraid either, “he said. Megawati asked the people who vilified Jokowi to be manly. He asked them to come face to face with Jokowi. “Try to come face to face, your man. We have to behave as citizens who have moral ethics. Don’t be negligent,” Megawati said. Megawati also asked people who said the government did not come to meet Jokowi in person. He asked them to indicate where the failure was. “I am very sad that a lot of people seem to vilify Pak Jokowi. Pak Jokowi has failed, our government has failed. I just want this person to actually come and meet Pak Jokowi and say where his failure was and the concept of this person for not fail, ”he said. Stop blaspheming In addition, Megawati said, at the age of 76 years of independence, many Indonesians began to think egotistically and shy away from it. According to him, a lot of people are not happy when someone is happy. “For 76 years, I think the voices of the citizens of their own nation have started to decline. Their struggles diminish like a fire that never goes out. How is it that if people are happy, they are not? It’s strange to me, ”Megawati said. according to Megawati, if we don’t love someone, we shouldn’t blaspheme. He also gave an example when the 2nd President of the Republic of Indonesia Suharto was demoted and many people then blasphemed. “We were educated by very amazing parents, we learned morals and ethics. If you not happy same people, you better not blaspheme. Stop, shut up. When President Suharto fell, people wanted to blaspheme. Try it, ask me, I said stop blaspheming Pak Harto, aren’t we a nation with a personality with Pancasila. The time when people still fell down the stairs like my father, yes. Where is the greatness of the soul of the nation, “he said. (mae / imk)

