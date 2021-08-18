Wrestler Ravi Dahiya explains to PM Modi why he didn’t leave his opponent while he was biting

Wrestler Ravi Dahiya may not be happy with his performance at the Tokyo Olympics, but Prime Minister Narendra Modi praised the wrestler for winning a silver medal at the Games.

Ravi Dahiya won a silver medal after losing to Russian Zavur Uguev in the men’s freestyle wrestling final in the 57 kg category on August 5.

In the last minute of the match, Dahiya was leading 5-9 and it was then that Kazakhstani Nurislam Sanayev was seen biting the Indian on the arm when the Indian grappler immobilized him.

The Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics visited Monday at 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Modi, to have breakfast with him.

While interacting with Dahiya during the event, PM Modi pointed out how the wrestler turned the game in his favor in the closing seconds.

PM Modi asked the wrestler why he didn’t leave his opponent while biting him.

To that, Dahiya replied, “If I had left him, he might have won the fight.”

Prime Minister Modi asked if any action had been taken, but Dahiya said that if there was any evidence of blood, only action could be taken.

PM Modi also asked Dahiya why the wrestler was not smiling while on the podium.

“I was not under pressure but I went to Tokyo with a golden goal,” said Dahiya.

Prime Minister Modi, in his Independence Day speech on Sunday, applauded Indian Olympic athletes and said the country is proud of them for bringing glory to the nation and their achievement has inspired future generations .

India recorded its best medal tally at the recently concluded Olympics, winning a total of seven medals – one gold, two silver and four bronze.

