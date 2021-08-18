ECP forms body to review EVMs





ISLAMABAD:

The Ministry of Science and Technology on Tuesday presented a demonstration of its electronic voting machines (EVM) to the Pakistan Election Commission (ECP), after which the latter raised concerns and raised concerns. his suggestions on this.

The commission approved the hiring of the services of a technical consultant on GEV and formed a technical evaluation committee.

The committee will review the EVMs and submit a report to the PCE. Chief Election Commissioner Sikandar Sultan Raja has said he supports the use of technology, but wants a machine that doesn’t sabotage the system.

The government assured the commission to further improve the EVMs. Federal Science and Technology Minister Senator Shibli Faraz said the next general election will be held in a free and fair manner, as it has been decided that the 2023 polls will be held using VMEs.

According to sources, a practical demonstration of EVMs was given to ECP officials as well as a video based on the characteristics of the machine developed by the Ministry of Science and Technology. ECP officials were also informed about the weather compatibility of EVMs, their waterproofing function and their protection against cyber attacks.

Speaking to reporters later, Shibli said Prime Minister Imran Khan had demanded that the next election be held through the EVMs, even though the results were against the ruling PTI. “Manual elections have given us nothing [so far]He added. Shibli added that ECP officials raised about 75 questions and the ministry responded to all of them.

“The Chief Electoral Officer also congratulated us on the construction of the machine. Unfortunately, every election in this country is fraught with controversy. Parliament will legislate on EVMs. The federal minister added that timelines would be set for EVMs.

“If the opposition wants to make the elections in the country transparent, let’s negotiate [on the issue]. They should give their suggestions on electronic voting. He further said he was asking the opposition not to oppose EVMs without reviewing them for the sake of criticism and that they should send their technical experts to review their work.

He added that there was nothing secret about the machine and that their only purpose was to bring transparency to the electoral process.

He said using the technology requires the trust of all stakeholders and voters.

“We are making efforts to make the electoral process involve more technology and reduce human interference. “

According to the minister, a model machine had been prepared for the demonstration and the government would accept the decision of the ECP.

“The PCE is a constitutional institution and the government cannot dictate it.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief electoral commissioner said that the ECP was, in principle, in favor of the use of technology for polls.

“However, it is important to look at all aspects of the use of technology and keep the realities on the ground in mind,” he added.

“The ECP believes in the transparency of elections.

(With APP input)

