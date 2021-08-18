Biden news live: Latest updates as President faces ABC interview on Afghanistan





Joe Biden refuses to answer questions after Afghanistan statement President Joe Biden will face his first media interview on the situation in Afghanistan later today. Between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. GMT (7 a.m. and 9 a.m. EST), the president is scheduled to be interviewed by former White House communications director George Stephanopoulos on ABC News. Well, cover the live interview here. Late last night, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan clarified his earlier remarks regarding the withdrawal of all US citizens from Afghanistan, insisting that all Americans be sent home. He said on Twitter: When asked if we were going to get all Americans out of Afghanistan, I said that’s what we intended to do and that’s exactly what we are doing and what we are currently doing with HKIA. [Hamid Karzai International Airport] reopened and operational, thanks to the incredible work of our troops and diplomats. Earlier at a White House press conference, Sullivan declined to confirm whether US troops would remain at Kabul airport beyond the end of August if all Americans had not been evacuated from the country. Key points Show last update



1629275130 President Biden takes responsibility for decisions about Afghanistan President Biden takes responsibility for all Afghan decisions made by the US government amid the Taliban taking power across the country, the national security adviser said. During a White House press briefing on Tuesday, Jake Sullivan said the president takes responsibility for every decision the United States government makes regarding Afghanistan because, as he said, the responsibility him rests. He added: I also assume my responsibilities, as well as my colleagues, the Secretary of State, the Secretary of Defense, the Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, the directors of our intelligence agencies. As a national security team, we collectively take responsibility for every decision. Celine WadheraAug 18, 2021 09:25 1629274050 U.S. government watchdog issues scathing report on Americas’ efforts in Afghanistan A U.S. government watchdog released a scathing report on the Americas’ efforts in Afghanistan. The report, released amid chaotic scenes of Afghans trying to flee the country after the Taliban captured Kabul, recaps the many failures of the country’s reconstruction efforts over the past 20 years. If the goal was to rebuild and leave behind a country capable of sustaining itself and posing little threat to U.S. national security interests, the overall picture is grim, according to the report. The extraordinary costs were intended to serve a purpose although the definition of the purpose has evolved over time, he added. Over the past two decades, the United States has been militarily engaged in Afghanistan, nearly $ 1,000 billion has been spent and 2,443 American soldiers have been killed, along with 1,444 Allied trips, 66,000 Afghan soldiers and more of 48,000 Afghan civilians. Celine WadheraAug 18, 2021 09:07 1629272880 President Joe Biden to give first interview on Afghanistan President Joe Biden is due to give his first interview on Afghanistan on Tuesday. He will meet with former White House communications director George Stephanopoulos of ABC News to discuss the US troop withdrawal and the ongoing situation in the Middle Eastern country. The interview is scheduled to air early in the morning in America, between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. EST between 12 p.m. and 2 p.m. GMT. The independent will cover the live interview here. Celine WadheraAug 18, 2021 08:48 1629272631 White House aide clarifies comments to insist all Americans will be brought home National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan clarified the comments he made earlier, insisting that all Americans would be brought home. Following a White House press conference, in which Sullivan declined to confirm whether US troops would stay in Kabul to assist with evacuations beyond the end of August, he addressed Twitter to set the record straight. On Tuesday evening he tweeted: When I was asked if we were going to get all Americans out of Afghanistan, I said that was what we intended to do and that is exactly what we are doing and what we are currently doing with HKIA. [Hamid Karzai International Airport] reopened and operational, thanks to the incredible work of our troops and diplomats. Celine WadheraAug 18, 2021 08:43 1629272146 Hello and welcome to The independents live coverage of US politics and the situation in Afghanistan. Stay tuned for continuous updates with the latest news throughout the day. Celine WadheraAug 18, 2021 08:35

