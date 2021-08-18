Afghanistan: Donald Trump announces the power of the Taliban to “kill terrorists” – VIDEO | World | New





The former president, 75, said it was time to withdraw US troops from Afghanistan last year and suggested the Taliban could defend the region against terrorism. The clip from a February 2020 briefing has reappeared as ex-POTUS launches a barrage of criticism against his White House successor.

Trump has issued a dozen statements about Joe Biden’s conduct in relation to Afghanistan over the past five days.

The most recent said: “What happened yesterday in Afghanistan made our withdrawal from Vietnam seem child’s play.

“Perhaps in the history of the world, there has never been a withdrawal operation that has been handled so disastrously.

“A president who was illegitimately elected has shamed our country in many ways! “

But, while the 45th president seems to be talking harshly with the Taliban, Trump’s comments in the Oval Office seem somewhat different.

In February 2020, just months after a Trump-Taliban meeting was held on September 11, the former president hailed the prospect of Islamist insurgents ending the country’s terrorist threat.

“I will be meeting personally with the Taliban leadership in the not-so-distant future,” he said at a White House press conference on February 29.

Trump continued, “And we really hope they will do what they say they are going to do.

“They will kill terrorists.

“They’re going to kill really bad people.

“They will continue this fight. “

Trump then praised the work of the US military in the region, including against ISIS.

“We have had tremendous success in Afghanistan and killing terrorists, but it is time, after all these years, to bring our people home,” he said.

But Trump then said he hoped the Taliban and surrounding countries in the Middle East would take on terrorist groups in the region.

He said, “Now it’s time for someone else to do this job and it will be the Taliban and it could be the neighboring countries. “

However, he also warned, “If bad things happen, we will go back.

“Let people know that we will be back and that we will be back so soon that we will come back with a force like no one has ever seen.”

“I don’t think it will be necessary, I hope it is not necessary.”

During the ex-president’s Save America tour, he told his loyal supporters in Wellington, Ohio: “I’ve started the process. All the troops return home. They couldn’t stop the process. 21 years old is enough, right?

He later said the Afghan government would only last with the continued presence of the United States.

Trump asked his supporters, ‘What are we going to say’ we will stay another 21 years? “”

“The whole thing is ridiculous.”

But in a statement, the former president hinted that he was not opposed to the withdrawal from Afghanistan.

He said, “It’s not that we left Afghanistan. This is the grossly incompetent way we started out!

The former president took advantage of the current crisis to draw several broadsides against his successor.

In recent statements, Trump accused Biden of presiding over “one of the greatest defeats in American history.”

He has denied what he claims to be a “corrupt” election in 2020.

Trump even took the opportunity to challenge President Biden’s coronavirus policy.

He said: “First Joe Biden went to COVID and he came back strong.

“Then he surrendered to the Taliban, who quickly overtook Afghanistan and destroyed confidence in US power and influence.

“The outcome in Afghanistan, including the withdrawal, would have been totally different if the Trump administration had been in the driver’s seat.

“Who or what will Joe Biden go to next? Someone should ask if he can find him.”

