Xi Jinping emphasizes “common prosperity” at Economic and Fiscal Policy Council

According to the CNBC translation, the conference declared in Chinese “reasonable adjustment of surplus income and promotion of reintegration of high income groups and enterprises.”

Importantly, this conference was the first public-led conference in a quiet two-week period. Chinese leaders typically spend around three hours by car east of Beijing to attend a secret political debate at a resort town in Beidaihe in early August.

Beijing – Chinese Xi Jinping Jintao at Tuesday’s financial and economic conference to all people he stressed the need to support moderate wealth – or the latest thinking from a tech company analyst said “common prosperity” Behind the repression against regulations.

The leaders also said common prosperity does not mean prosperity for just a few people, nor a form of equal distribution, state media said. Rather, progress towards the goal will be phased, according to the report.

Providing “common prosperity” has emerged in recent months as the underlying theme of China’s political debate. The term is generally understood to be moderate wealth for everyone, not a few. But it remains a vague and frequently used slogan.

Yue Su, senior economist at The Economist Intelligence Unit, said in a statement that authorities expect the implementation to be practical.

“Since tax increases and returns on capital for high incomes could dampen investment and lead to capital outflows, the Chinese government will not completely ignore the impact of redistributive policies on the economy. “She said.

She added that public services such as education, elderly care and medical care are likely to slow down privatization, with authorities at least tightening oversight on prices and affordability.

Income inequalities for 1.4 billion people in China have widened in recent decades. According to estimates published in 2019 by Professor Thomas Piketty of the Paris School of Economics and the team, the richest 10% of the population earned 41% of national income in 2015, up from 27% in 1978.

However, the share of the low-income population in national income fell from around 27% in 1978 to around 15%.

This year, the average per capita disposable income of urban residents in Shanghai’s coastal cities is 7,058 yuan ($ 1,091) per month, well above the 4,021 yuan for cities in the country and well above 1,541. yuan of rural residents. The data showed.

At the end of last year, the Chinese government claims to have eradicated extreme poverty from China. It was the first step towards realizing the long-term commitment of the ruling Chinese Communist Party, which celebrated its 100th anniversary in July.