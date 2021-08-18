Tsunami Terror: At least 70 people died after flash flooding engulfed city in Turkey





After torrential rains hit northern Turkey along the Black Sea last week, the city was engulfed by a massive flood whitewater, killing at least 70 people. The town of Bozkurt in Kastamonu province was hit the hardest, as floodwaters submerged the narrow streets within minutes of the nearby rain-swollen river. (Photo: Photo by Chris Gallagher on Unsplash) Resident Sumeyra Ergin Felek was able to capture what appears to be ‘tsunami terror’ on her phone showing houses and apartment buildings on the riverbed caught in a flood and a man in his car getting swept away and disappeared into the water when the Ezine River burst its banks. Turkish authorities on Monday reported 70 deaths, including 60 people in Kastamonu, nine in Sinop province and one in Bartin province due to severe flooding, while eight people were hospitalized. The search continues for the 77 missing persons. Floods in Turkey The severe flooding in Turkey’s Black Sea region was triggered by torrential rains, causing buildings to collapse, bridges to fall, streets clogged with car wrecks and power cuts. “We cannot bring back the citizens we have lost, but our state has the means and the power to compensate those who have lost loved ones,” President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said during his visit to Kastamonu on Friday and during the funerals of some of the flood victims. Some residents had criticized Mr. Erdogan’s government for managing and mitigating natural disasters. During the search and rescue operation, helicopters rescued some people from their rooftops while others were rescued by boat. It was recently reported that over 1,700 people were evacuated and up to 330 villages were cut off from electricity. 4,365 people, 540 vehicles, 32 ambulances, one helicopter, one drone, one drone and other equipment have been deployed to the worst-hit province of Kastamonu to help with rescue and recovery efforts. “The flooding is one of the biggest disasters I have ever seen,” Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said. “So we are going to do a long and feverish job here. We try to keep the morale of our fellow citizens. This trauma is not easy. Also Read: Amid Global Warming, Forest Trees Help Cool Planet By Generating Clouds Other extreme weather events to come Important UN report warns more extreme weather conditions in the near future due to human-induced climate change. Europe is facing flash floods and severe heat waves this summer. This month Turkey has already battled massive wildfires in the south that killed eight people when a firefighting plane crashed in Adana on Saturday, just before it touched down. The Interfax agency reported the deaths of five Russian servicemen and three Turkish citizens. By this time, the fires in the area had been brought under control, while thousands of residents and tourists are forced to evacuate Marmaris and its surroundings. Over 100,000 hectares (247,000 acres) of vegetation were destroyed by the fire. Meanwhile, mountainous areas along Turkey, such as the Black Sea coast, are prone to flooding. Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said during a visit “this is the worst flood disaster I have seen”. Also Read: China’s Wandering Herd of Wild Elephants Finally Returned After Traveling For 17 Months

