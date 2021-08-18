PM Modi on Khel Ratna Prize name change









ANI |

Updated: August 18, 2021 13:32 IS

New Delhi [India], Aug 18 (ANI): Prime Minister Narendra Modi said he wanted to honor hockey when he decided to rename the Rajiv Gandhi Khel Ratna Prize to the Major Dhyan Chand Khel Ratna Prize.

The Indian contingent for the Tokyo Olympics went to 7 Lok Kalyan Marg, the official residence of Prime Minister Modi on Monday, to have breakfast with the Prime Minister. While interacting with the men’s hockey team during the event, PM Modi said, “I congratulate all of the team on the victory. You have paid the greatest tribute to Major Dhyan Chand. And after being inspired by you, I made the decision because I wanted to honor hockey.

“You’ve done wonders. Until India wins a medal in hockey, we don’t feel like the country has won anything at the Olympics,” he added.

Prime Minister Modi spoke with captain of the men’s hockey team Manpreet Singh after the team lost the semi-final clash against Belgium at the Tokyo Olympics.

India’s star goalkeeper PR Sreejesh said the Prime Minister’s call was a great motivation for the team ahead of the bronze medal game.

“Sir, thank you for talking to us after our semi-final loss. When we win everyone congratulates us but you called us after our loss and it was a great motivation for us,” Sreejesh told PM Modi .

Indian men’s and women’s hockey teams provided inspired performances at the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics.

As the men’s team ended a 41-year wait for an Olympic medal by winning the bronze medal, the women’s hockey team fought hard against the best teams in the world and achieved their best result. (fourth place) at the Olympics. “More than the medal, parents’ confidence in sport will increase. Previously, parents pushed their child towards studies but now things will change. After these Olympics, parents will help their child to excel in sport if his interest is there, ”PM Modi told the women’s hockey team.

Meanwhile, the Odisha state government, which became the official partner of India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams in 2018, has extended its partnership with the national teams for 10 years.

The announcement was made on Tuesday during the state congratulations program for India’s men’s and women’s hockey teams in Bhubaneswar after their historic performance at the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/sports/hockey/wanted-to-honour-hockey-pm-modi-on-renaming-khel-ratna-award20210818130649 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos