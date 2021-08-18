Chinese Communist Party expels censor accused of corruption





BEIJING (AP) – China’s ruling Communist Party kicked out one of the top internet censors and accused him of a range of crimes and rule violations, ranging from corruption to inability to guide correctly public opinion.

Peng Bo had been deputy head of the Leading Group for the Prevention and Management of Sects, an organization set up after the party launched a broad crackdown on the Falun Gong meditation sect that it considered a threat to its authority. .

An investigation found that “Peng’s ideals and beliefs collapsed, and that he had been disloyal to the party, had strayed from the decisions of the Party Central Committee on the struggle of public opinion online ( and) had abandoned positions taken on Internet management, ”disciplinary watchdog said on its website.

Peng also “engaged in superstitious activities and illegally received large amounts of goods,” said the notice, dated Tuesday. In addition to being expelled from the ruling party, he is deprived of all wages and benefits and is subject to criminal prosecution for numerous violations. disciplinary and suspected of corruption, he said. The public announcement was unusual both for the sensitivity of Peng’s position and the accusations of losing faith and disregarding party orders. These notices are usually brief and provide little information about the charges, almost always related to some form of corruption. China heavily censors the internet and social media platforms for content that does not conform to party policies or that questions the party and state media’s version of history and current events or its strict controls on it. religious expression. Party officials and internet companies are believed to guide public opinion by removing posts deemed deviant, while content deemed insulting the party or nation can lead to a massive backlash from nationalists online and possible criminal prosecution. . Party Chairman and Leader Xi Jinping also led a multi-year crackdown on corruption that trapped many sitting and retired officials in what some see as politically motivated prosecutions.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ctinsider.com/news/article/China-s-Communist-Party-expels-censor-accused-of-16394327.php The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

