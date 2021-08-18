Deployment of British troops to stop Taliban is “not an option”: CityAM





Boris Johnson said today that deploying tens of thousands of British troops to stop Taliban in Afghanistan was “not an option” and that there was “no appetite” among NATO partners to intervene more in the country. Johnson told MPs today that “the West could not continue this US-led mission – a mission designed and executed to sustain and defend America without US logistics, US air power, and US power. “. The prime minister said he had spoken to NATO partners to bridge the military gap left by the United States, but that no other country was interested. “We have to face the world as it is,” he said. “Accept what we have achieved and what we have not achieved. We will work with our international partners on a common level to support the Afghan people and contribute to regional stability. Johnson said the UK was now focused on “avoiding” a humanitarian crisis in Afghanistan, after the Taliban took over the entire country in just over a week. The UK has laid out plans to host 20,000 Afghan refugees over four years as part of a resettlement program, in addition to evacuating Afghans who have worked with the UK for the past 20 years. “We have an enduring commitment to all the Afghan people and now more than ever we need to reaffirm that commitment,” Johnson said. “Our efforts must be focused on supporting the Afghan people in the region itself, especially those fleeing conflict or the threat of violence. We call on the United Nations to lead a new humanitarian effort in this region. “ The government’s commitment to refugees has been criticized by Labor MP Chris Bryant, who said: “The Home Secretary announced this morning that the UK will host 20,000 refugees from Afghanistan, but only 5 000 will be able to come this year. What are the 15,000 supposed to do? Wait until they’ve been executed? More soon





Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cityam.com/boris-johnson-uk-deployment-of-troops-to-stop-taliban-not-an-option/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos