Amid threat of global warming, Jokowi’s state speech only once addressed climate issues

A week after the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) released a report that UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres called a sign danger of human civilizationPresident Joko Widodo Widodo shared his government’s development goals at the annual session of the People’s Consultative Assembly.

In State speech on August 16Jokowi did not mention the issue of climate change at all, not moving amid the serious risk of the impact of the earth’s rising temperature.

He only highlighted environmental issues as part of a sustainable business and community efforts to keep the environment clean amid the Covid-19 pandemic.

Jokowi only mentioned the term climate change in his introductory speech on the 2022 State Revenue and Expenditure Budget (APBN) which was delivered at the House of Representatives plenary meeting on the same day. In the speech, Jokowi said that climate change is one of the global threats facing Indonesia. However, he did not include the threat in the political direction of the 2022 state budget. Jokowi was more diligent in alluding to economic affairs.

I traced the text of state speeches during the period 2015-2021 and found that the President mentioned the word economy 66 times, the keywords industry and infrastructure 25 and 21 times, respectively.





Read more: The aspect of justice is often overlooked in the formulation of infrastructure development policies in Indonesia





During this time, the environmental keyword is mentioned only three times. Other keywords, such as emissions and pollution, were never mentioned by the president.

In fact, Indonesia is a A country largest contributor to carbon emissions. Our country is also linked to Parisian agreement which requires the participation of all countries in reducing the rate of global warming.

Jokowi’s climate change communication barely mentions the details of the problem



(R.Rekotomo / Antara)



University of Padjadjaran environmental communication expert Herlina Agustin observed that the president only addressed the issue of climate change and other environmental issues in general. For example, in his state speech last year, Jokowi only stressed that all politicians should pay attention to respecting the environment.

All policies must prioritize respect for the environment and the protection of human rights. Speed ​​and precision are not interchangeable with negligence and arbitrariness, said Jokowi at this time.

Meanwhile, details such as the level of air pollution, greenhouse gas emissions, are unknown. In fact, these details are needed to raise awareness of the climate crisis and the dangers of air pollution. Herlina felt the MPR’s annual session was a good time to spread the word, but the government missed the opportunity.





Read more: Environment Ministry did not communicate air pollution risk to residents of Jakarta





Herlina suspects that issues such as emissions and pollution were never mentioned because they are closely related to industrial sector. If the president mentions the word broadcast, then the content of the speech will be contrary to the government’s plan to revive industrialization.

He called on the government to relaunch the campaign against the climate crisis on all fronts. From the state discourse, to learning in elementary school. Not only adults, but also children need to know about issues like deforestation, biodiversity, etc.

In addition to campaigns, the government must also revoke policies that may in fact exacerbate the rate of environmental damage. One of the urgent things according to Herlina is the cancellation Copyright

Is President Jokowi brave? he said.

There needs to be a consistent government attitude

The Energy Transformation Institute for Essential Services Reform (IESR) project leader Deon Arinaldo also considers that Jokowi’s statement did not pay particular attention to the issue of the climate crisis. At the political level, the government has not prioritized future efforts to reduce emissions.

This was proven when the government did not change the target of reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 29% with its own capacity and by 41% with international aid. renewal of the national contribution commitment (nationally determined contribution/ NDC). This commitment was conveyed by Indonesia to participate in the United Nations Conference on Climate Change (COP-26) in Glasgow, Scotland, next November.

In fact, the United Nations has asked every country that is a member of the Paris Agreement to update the NDC. The objectives presented by the Indonesian government at the 2015 conference were also taken into account. really not enough to achieve the goal of containing the increase in the earth’s temperature rate of 1.5 degrees Celsius.

The government says it is ambitious, but we see it is still lacking, Deon said.

The government should be consistent in its commitment to prevent the risks associated with climate change. The intention, Deon said, could be started from the head of state’s statement, followed by policies at the technical level.

If all these aspects go hand in hand, he believes the world will see the development potential of Indonesia’s emission reductions as trade potential. One of the opportunities is that the pace of financing and investing in renewable energy projects can be faster. This is in line with the investment trend in the renewable energy sector which continues to climb, unlike fossil and nuclear energy. which decreases.

Education IESR and LUT University have said Indonesia could be emission-free by 2050. One of the factors supporting this is the growing climate for investment in clean energy and other supporting tools.

If Indonesia has shown its direction, it will bring certainty to clean energy companies, local and international finance players. In addition to being carbon-free, we believe this will have a positive impact on the economy in the future, Deon said.

Get a collection of the environmental news you need to know for the week. Register here.