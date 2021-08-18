Worrisome signs for BJP and Congress in ‘Mood of the Nation Poll’

India today published the results of its biannual survey entitled recently. The previous survey was released in January 2021. The survey was conducted between July 10 and July 20, 2021 in 115 parliamentary constituencies and 230 assembly constituencies in 19 states with 14,559 respondents.

Among the issues covered by the investigation are the COVID-19 pandemic, the state of the Indian economy and the performance of the NDA government led by Narendra Modi.

Information from the inquiry reveals worrying signals both for the Bharatiya Janata party and for Congress, with regional parties and leaders gaining ground.

1. Drop in Modis popularity ratings, not captured by Congress

Narendra Modi saw a 14% drop in support for the question of the best choice for the prime minister. However, the reassurance for the BJP is that Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, and not Congressman Rahul Gandhi, is the second choice with 11% support. In terms of support for PM Modi, the BJP as a party is leading the race despite a 14% drop.

Regional satraps like Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee are winning at the expense of Congress.

Support for a Prime Minister of the BJP is more than overall support for a Prime Minister of Congress or regional parties.

Source: India today

2. Inflation the biggest failure of Modi 2.O

Almost 49% of those surveyed rated Modis’ handling of the COVID-19 situation as exceptional / good. This is a sharp drop from 73% in January 2019.

Hikes in fuel prices that have pushed the 100 rupees per liter mark and recent surges in high inflation have made rising prices become the second biggest problem facing the country and the biggest failure of the Modi government.

In addition, 60% of those polled believe that the government has not done enough to control inflation, up from 35% in January 2021.

Pegasus is not a big deal, Congress should focus on issues affecting the common man. The BJP should not forget that high inflation has in the past brought down many governments. He must therefore act quickly.

The story continues

Source: India today

3. Almost half of respondents believe Gandhis exit will benefit Congress

Almost 45% of respondents (-7%) believe that Congress will be better off without the Gandhis. 46% (+ 11%) think the opposite. The increase in support for the Gandhis since January 2021 could be explained by their successful handling of the Punjab crisis and the renewed / energized activity levels of Rahuls during the Parliament session.

The fact that nearly half of those surveyed agree that the Gandhi should come out means they need to do some soul searching.

4. 1/3 think the economy will deteriorate over the next 6 months

Respondents’ sentiment is negative vis-à-vis the economic environment. 33% (double that of January 2021) believe the economy will deteriorate over the next six months. 21% (mid-January 2021) think the economy will improve while 43% (+ 7%) think it will stay the same.

This highlights the pessimism of much of the population and highlights the fact that the markets (which are at record highs) do not represent the real sentiment on the ground. The percentage of respondents (47%) qualifying centers for the management of the economy as good or excellent is the lowest since 2016. 46% (+ 7%) believe that only large companies have benefited from the government’s economic policies Modi.

Only 28% of people now feel that their economic status has improved during the Modis tenure. This number was between 45% and 50% from August 2019 to January 2021. The economic devastation caused by the pandemic has insufficient part to play in this decline.

5. All the 5 best CMs from regional parties

State respondents were asked to rate their chief ministers. Tamil Nadus MK Stalin, Odishas Naveen Patnaik, Keralas Pinayari Vijayan, Maharashtras Uddhav Thackeray and West Bengals Mamata Banerjee received the highest positive ratings in their states.

People seem to be more positive about the governance of regional parties than national parties.

In the Top 11, there are two BJPs (Himanta Biswa Sarma and Yogi Adityanath) and two Chief Ministers of Congress (Ashok Gehlot and Bhupesh Baghel). Yogi reported a positive rating of 29%, which is low considering next year’s polls.

Apprenticeships for BJP & INC

While this is still an investigation and there may be some inaccuracies, there are clear lessons for the two national parties that they cannot afford to ignore.

BJP: The economy remains the biggest challenge for the party. While the pandemic is partly responsible for the slowdown, people are feeling the pinch in inflation and the government will need to take action to relieve the poor and the middle class.

Congress: The party must soon resolve its leadership problem. He has to raise real issues about people. Regional parties are gaining ground, and some sort of federal front could replace Congress as the only alternative to BJP nationwide if it doesn’t lift its socks.