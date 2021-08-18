Taliban Ring Kabul Airport with checkpoints: update on Afghanistan

(Bloomberg) – Taliban fighters surrounded Afghanistan’s international airport with security checkpoints, raising fears the group would prevent citizens from leaving the country after the collapse of the US-backed government .

The checkpoints at Hamid Karzai International Airport in Kabul, the last place under US control, are only used to provide security and prevent people from rushing after several people died in chaotic scenes on Monday, according to a senior Taliban official. While the official said the group wanted to persuade people to stay in Afghanistan, he said the Taliban is not preventing anyone with valid travel documents from boarding US evacuation flights.

Earlier, German defense officials said the Taliban had cordoned off the airport and only allowed members of the international community to pass.

Civilian and military flights have resumed with more than 700 people displaced in the past 24 hours, a White House official said.

All times are in ET.

Germany approves deployment of 600 troops to assist with evacuation (6:25 a.m. ET)

Chancellor Angela Merkels’ cabinet on Wednesday approved the deployment of up to 600 troops to help support ongoing evacuations from Kabul.

The last German military plane left Afghanistan with 176 people on board, Foreign Minister Heiko Maas said on Twitter. –Chris Reiter.

Britain’s Johnson rejects call for independent inquiry into troop withdrawal (5:57 a.m. ET)

Speaking during an emergency debate in Parliament in London. British Prime Minister Boris Johnson said the Taliban was allowing evacuations to continue. And he rejected a call for an independent investigation into the withdrawal of troops from Afghanistan.

We have to treat the world as it is, accepting what we have achieved and what we have not achieved, Johnson said. Our immediate attention must be on those to whom we have direct obligations.

UK evacuates a mix of British and Afghans. – Kitty Donaldson.

Afghanistan’s money is largely out of Taliban reach, says Ahmady (3:50 a.m. ET)

The Taliban cannot access Afghanistan’s international reserves after the United States freezes the assets of the country’s central bank, Ajmal Ahmady, the acting chief of the authority, said in a series of tweets on Wednesday. . The Taliban are now facing a liquidity shortage and will have to put in place capital controls, limiting access to the dollar, he added. Ahmady took to Twitter on Monday to say he left the country, although he did not say where. –Angela Cullen

U.S. Embassy dismisses Turkish opposition claims over Afghan refugee deal (2:30 a.m.ET)

The US Embassy in Ankara has denied claims by Turkish opposition parties that it has reached a deal with President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Afghan refugees. Such allegations are completely unfounded, the embassy said on Twitter.

Anti-migrant sentiment is on the rise in Turkey after allegations that Afghans will be added to the millions of Syrian refugees currently in the country. Last week, a mob attacked Syrian homes and businesses. –Patrick Sykes

U.S. Reaffirms Commitment to Taiwan After Leaving Afghanistan (11:30 p.m. ET)

The United States has said it remains committed to Taiwan and other allies, brushing aside concerns about their resolve after their exit from Afghanistan led the Taliban to take Kabul.

We believe our commitments to our allies and partners are and always have been sacrosanct, National Security Advisor Jake Sullivan said at a press conference in Washington on Tuesday. We believe our commitment to Taiwan and Israel remains as strong as it ever has been. – Kari Lindberg

Afghan airlift deadline must be extended, lawmakers tell Biden (11:15 p.m. ET)

More than 40 House lawmakers spanning the political spectrum implore President Joe Biden to keep US forces in Afghanistan until they have finished evacuating US citizens and their Afghan allies.

The bipartisan push, which includes longtime critiques of the war alongside GOP hawks, underscores growing unease on Capitol Hill over the disorderly withdrawal from the Americas amid the rapid rise of the Taliban.

The United States must do everything possible to keep Kabul Airport safe until the rescue mission is over and our vulnerable citizens, allies and Afghans have been given a chance to leave, lawmakers wrote. in a letter Tuesday to Biden. –Daniel Flatley

The House hearing will take place next week, according to Pelosi (8:48 p.m. ET)

The House Foreign Affairs Committee will hold a hearing on Afghanistan with senior officials in the Biden administration early next week, President Nancy Pelosi said in an interview with CBS KPIX in San Francisco.

U.S. to investigate C-17 plane deaths (5:31 p.m. ET)

The Air Force said it was investigating reports of Afghans falling from a C-17 that left the chaotic Kabul airport on Monday, as well as the discovery of human remains in the wheel of the plane after landing in Qatar.

The Air Force Special Investigations Office will lead the investigation, and the service said in a statement that our hearts are with the families of those who died. –Travis Tritten and Anthony Capaccio

Yellen Should Block Taliban From IMF Reserves, Republicans Say (5 p.m. ET)

U.S. Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen is expected to intervene with the International Monetary Fund to prevent Taliban-ruled Afghanistan from being able to use nearly $ 500 million in reserves, members of the Republican Chamber said.

The group of 18 lawmakers, including Arkansass French Hill, wrote to Yellen on Tuesday in a letter obtained by Bloomberg News, asking Yellen to take action with the fund and respond to their request by Thursday afternoon. They also asked Yellen to provide more details on the steps the IMF is taking to ensure that assets, known as special drawing rights, are not used in ways that are contrary to the US national interest. – Eric Martin

Draghi says G-20 can work to secure fundamental rights (2:35 p.m. ET)

Italian Prime Minister Mario Draghi said the Group of 20 is best placed to facilitate global collaboration to ensure human rights are guaranteed in Afghanistan.

The future of Italy is about defending fundamental rights, defending the rights of women, protecting all those who have exposed themselves in recent years defending these rights in Afghanistan, Draghi said in a rare TV interview on Rai 1. States like China, Russia, Saudi Arabia, Turkey will enter into this great work of global collaboration.

All the nations he mentioned are members of the G-20. Italy holds the rotating presidency of the group. – Alberto Brambilla

Biden administration knew the Taliban could take control (1:53 p.m. ET)

The Biden administration knew there was a possibility that the Taliban would take control of Afghanistan when the United States withdrew, but did not expect it to happen so quickly, the adviser said. to National Security Jake Sullivan.

We were clear when we made this decision that there was a possibility that the Taliban would eventually control Afghanistan, Sullivan told reporters at the White House.

He said the United States was trying to get the Americans and others out of the country as quickly as possible, and the Taliban had agreed to provide safe passage to the airport. – Josh Wingrove and Jennifer Jacobs

EU to use leverage on human rights (1:30 p.m. ET)

The EU will engage with local authorities and try to ensure that the Taliban respect human rights, EU High Representative Josep Borrell said after a meeting of EU ministers. Foreign Affairs.

I know when I say this it sounds a bit like wishful thinking, but we will use all our power, he said, stressing that the EU does not want to leave Afghanistan. –Jan Bratanic and Katharina Rosskopf

Taliban vow not to shelter terrorists (12:45 p.m. ET)

The Taliban said they would build an inclusive government, protect women’s rights within the confines of Sharia law and prevent Afghan territory from being used to target any other country after they swept aside the Western-backed government to end two decades of war.

We assure the international community and in particular the United States and neighboring countries that Afghanistan will not be used against them, said Taliban spokesman Zabihullah Mujahed in Kabul.

Her comments addressed deep fears in Afghanistan and abroad that the Taliban’s return to power would in particular curtail advances in freedoms enjoyed by some women, and allow terrorist groups like al-Qaeda to rebuild a base there. the country. – Eltaf Najafizada

Taliban delegation arrives in Kandahar (11:23 a.m.ET)

A delegation of senior Taliban leaders, led by the group’s deputy leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, has arrived in the southern city of Kandahar, a spokesperson for the group, Mohammad Naeem tweeted.

Baradar, who many expect to be able to lead the group’s government, lives in Doha, Qatar, where the group has a political office. Baradar was the diplomatic face of an organization that once lived in the international shadow, rejected for its support for terrorism and the repression of women. He led the group in talks that culminated in a peace deal signed in Doha, Qatar, in February with the administration of former US President Donald Trump. – Muneeza Naqvi

U.S. targets one flight per hour from Kabul (11:10 a.m.ET)

Pentagon officials said US commanders at Kabul airport were aiming to squeeze out one flight per hour and get 5,000 to 9,000 people out of the country a day.

The number of US troops continues to increase at Hamad Karzai International Airport. About 4,000 are expected to be in place by the end of Tuesday, Pentagon spokesman John Kirby told reporters.

U.S. commanders at the airport have been in regular contact with Taliban leaders outside the airport to ensure the airport remains secure and that U.S. troops do not come under fire, Kirby and the Major General William Taylor. –Tony Capaccio and Peter Martin

