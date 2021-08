Ruby Wax is so scared of Donald Trump as he threw her off the plane

To view this video, please enable JavaScript and consider upgrading to a web browser that supports HTML5 video.

Ruby Wax recalled Donald Trump as one of his worst interviews, admitting she was so scared when he threw her from a plane.

The TV star will relive her most iconic interviews in a new BBC Two series, When Ruby Wax Met, with stars such as Madonna and OJ Simpson set to make appearances in return footage.

In 1996, Trump invited her to visit his private jet, but they weren’t quite successful in asking her about presidential ambitions.

Of course, Trump will eventually become the 45th President of the United States, serving only one term before being defeated by President Joe Biden in last year’s election.

However, two decades ago, Ruby seemed to come up with the idea that the businessman was embarking on a successful political career and laughed as she confirmed his intention to go to the White House.

Recalling how quickly their relationship deteriorated, the comedian told ITVs Lorraine: I thought he was joking, so I started laughing and that was the beginning of the end.

He scared me so much that I started asking probably the dumbest questions I’ve ever asked someone. So in a way, when someone treats you like that, you become that.

Ruby Wax and Donald Trump weren’t exactly on good terms (Photo: YouTube, Ruby Wax)

Things were coming out of my mouth, I don’t know what I was saying but luckily on TV it’s OK. Looks like I’m doing it on purpose but I don’t, he really throws me because he kinda reminds me of my dad. That kind of disapproving look, thinking women are wrong.

So for me it was a horrible interview. You feel a little toxic, she added.

Ruby, 68, said her interview with Trump was more unnerving than her meeting with former NFL player Simpson, who she said tried to stab me with a banana.

Simpson was acquitted of the murder of his ex-wife Nicole Simpson and his friend Ron Goldman in 1995.

Lorraine is broadcast during the week at 9 a.m. on ITV.

When Ruby Wax Met premieres on BBC Two on Sunday August 22.

