Megawati Sad that Jokowi works until he is skinny, still insulted by frogs

Chairman of the Indonesian Democratic Wrestling Party (PDIP), Megawati Soekarnoputri, deemed immoral and cowardly those who insulted President Joko Widodo (Jokowi).

Megawati admitted she was sad because there were still a lot of people insulting Jokowi. According to him, Jokowi’s body looks slimmer right now because he keeps thinking about the Indonesian people.

“Look at Pak Jokowi. I love to cry, you know. He’s so skinny. Why do you think we are, people think. Is there anyone still saying Jokowi is a frog. This nobody really has any morals. Cowardly, I said, “Mega said during a speech laying the foundation stone for the construction of the protection of the sacred area of ​​Pura Besakih, Bali online, Wednesday (18 / 8).

He said he was not afraid of being harassed. Mega asked everyone to be manly, have moral ethics, and not talk carelessly.

According to the Fifth President of the Republic of Indonesia, the criticisms expressed are constructive and oriented towards solutions. He also admitted that he was sad to hear the statement that the Jokowi government had failed.

“I just want this person to come and meet Pak Jokowi. Where did he fail and the concept of this person so that he doesn’t fail,” Megawati said.

Additionally, Mega asked Jokowi to stay strong and pointed out that the PDIP was still behind Jokowi. He said the current situation is experienced by all countries, not just Indonesia.

“I told Mr. Jokowi. You are strong. We are behind you because it is a trial not only in Indonesia but around the world. Try to watch it on state television. Super power America has gone through it too, ”said Megawati.

At the same time, PDIP Secretary General Hasto Kristiyanto stressed that the PDIP’s policy towards the Jokowi administration was very clear.

According to him, the PDIP gives its full support to the Jokowi government, especially in a difficult situation like today.

“Party support is growing,” Hasto said.

A number of people have been arrested by police in recent times over Jokowi’s alleged insult.

Recently, the police are looking for a number of people who have painted murals with images similar to Jokowi. Police said the decision was made because it was suspected the mural had insulted the national emblem.

“We are a state apparatus to see The figure of the President is made like that, he is the Head of State, the symbol of the State. For the media, the appearance is different, the meaning of the interpretation. As for us, it is the leadership, the supreme commander of TNI-Polri, ”Tangerang city police public relations chief Kompol Abdul Rochim said when contacted on Friday (13/8 ).

Jokowi has previously said constructive criticism is important, especially regarding many things that have not been resolved by the government.

“I also realize that there is so much criticism of the government, especially on things that we have not been able to resolve. Constructive criticism is very important,” Jokowi said at the MPR 2021 annual session. held at the Nusantara building, Parliament. Complex, Jakarta, Monday (16 / 16.8).

Jokowi says his party always responds to these criticisms with full responsibility. He also thanked the citizens who are actively and continue to build a democratic culture in Indonesia.

