President Xi Jinping attacks rich Chinese for redistributing wealth

Chinese President Xi Jinping this week released a bold new pledge to redistribute wealth in the country, putting more pressure on the country’s wealthiest citizens and businesses.

Xi told senior leaders of the ruling Communist Party of China on Tuesday that the government should establish a system of wealth redistribution in the interests of “social fairness.” according to a summary of the speech released by Xinhua, the official state news agency. He said it was “necessary” to “regulate excessively high incomes reasonably and encourage higher income individuals and businesses to come back into society more”.

The Xinhua article did not include many details of how Xi hoped to achieve this goal, but suggested the government might consider taxation or other means of redistribute income and wealth.

Xi even cited the need for “common prosperity” among the Chinese people as essential for the Party to maintain power and transform the country into a “fully developed, rich and powerful” nation by 2049, the 100th anniversary of the existence of the People’s Assembly. Republic of China.

“Common prosperity is the prosperity of all the people,” Xi said at the economic leaders’ meeting, which is held every few months to determine policy. “Not the prosperity of a few people.”

This phrase has a lot of historical significance in China, and the use of Xi in the context of wealth redistribution is reminiscent of its use by Chairman Mao Zedong in the middle of the last century, when the former communist leader advocated dramatic economic reforms to take power away from wealthy landowners and farmers, the rural elite.

Mao ruled the country through great economic and social transformations and upheavals. His death in 1976 marked the end of the Cultural Revolution.

China subsequently embarked on decades of economic liberalization under the leadership of Deng Xiaoping.

Deng adopted his own use of the phrase “common prosperity” when the country embraced free market principles in China’s socialist economy and opened up the world’s largest communist country to the West.

The former Chinese leader told a visiting delegation of US business leaders in 1985 that “some regions and some people can get rich first, then lead and help other regions and people.” [get rich], and gradually [we] achieve common prosperity.

Over the years, China has grown from a poor country to the world’s second-largest economy and one of its greatest commercial and technological forces. Its rapid growth could help it overtake the United States as the world’s largest economy in a decade.

Growing inequalities

But as the private sector and the country’s wealth exploded in 2019, the number of rich Chinese overtook the number of rich Americans for the first time gaps between Rich and poor and rural and urban citizens in China have worsened.

This problem seems to have upset Xi. On Tuesday, he admitted that the Party “allowed some people, some regions to get rich first” following its economic reforms dating back to the 1970s.

But since 2012, when Xi took office, he said the central government has made “achieving common prosperity for all in a more important position.”

Xi’s emphasis on wealth redistribution ties in with his government’s broader goals for the economy. In recent months, the country has embarked on an unprecedented crackdown on technology, finance, education and other sectors in the name of containing financial risks, protecting the economy and the eradication of corruption.

His government also spoke of the need to safeguard national security and protect the interests of its people. Regulators have largely blamed the private sector for creating socio-economic problems that could potentially destabilize society and affect the Party’s grip on power.

The crackdown on private companies has rocked global investors and stoked fears about the prospects for innovation and growth in the Chinese economy.

The country’s economy has already shown signs of weakness recently. Data released on Monday showed the country’s recovery was slowing and the youth unemployment rate had hit its worst level in a year.

Economists attributed the slowdown to a range of factors, including the rapid spread of the Delta variant, natural disasters, increasing debt risks, and waning investor sentiment following regulatory crackdown.

