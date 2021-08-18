Politics
‘Ice cream, churma’: PM Modi shares glimpses of interaction with Tokyo 2020 contingent | Latest India News
Prime Minister Modi offered ice cream to Olympic medalist PV Sindhu during his interaction with the Indian contingent.
Written by Susmita Pakrasi | Edited by Amit Chaturvedi, Hindustan Times, New Delhi
POSTED ON AUGUST 18, 2021 10:57 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday shared an overview of his interaction with India’s Tokyo 2020 Olympics contingent on Twitter. His tweet accompanying the video snippet spoke of health talks and “inspirational stories.” Prime Minister Modi had met the Indian contingent for the Tokyo 2020 Olympic Games at his residence for breakfast on Monday.
“From Ice Cream and Churma to the discussion of good health and fitness, inspiring anecdotes to lighter moments… see what happened when I had the opportunity to host the # Tokyo2020 Indian contingent at 7 , LKM, “Prime Minister Modi said in his tweet.
In the video, PM Modi can be seen talking to Tokyo Olympics gold medalist Neeraj Chopra, archer Deepika Kumari, silver medalist wrestler Ravi Dahiya and fencer Bhawani Devi, among others.
In his interaction with Chopra, PM Modi said: “… I saw that success does not go to your head and loss does not stay in your mind. When you tried the second throw you Have already entered celebration mode. One needs a lot of confidence to reach this level, and a lot of knowledge about his game as well as that of the opponent. How was that possible? ” PM Modi asked Chopra. To this, the javelin thrower said: “We have been training for many years for this, so when you do the throw, the effort that went into it sometimes tells you that it was your best throw. That confidence comes in. training consistency My training was very good.
Prime Minister Modi offered ice cream to Olympic medalist PV Sindhu during his interaction with the Indian contingent. On another occasion, the Prime Minister told him that they would eat ice cream together after he returned from Tokyo. Sindhu even shared the photos from the moment on Twitter with the caption: “Glad I had the opportunity to finally have an ice cream with our Honble PM @narendramodi ji.”
Prime Minister Modi urged archer Deepika Kumari, who missed a podium at the Tokyo Olympics, not to be discouraged and said that an athlete should never give up hope.
Prime Minister Modi praised Bhawani Devi, who became the first fencer to represent India at the Olympics. “Your contribution is that you have inspired the young generation of the country to practice this sport (fencing),” Prime Minister Modi said.
He also interacted with Olympic silver medalist Mirabai Chanu.
