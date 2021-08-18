President Xi Jinping attacks rich Chinese for redistributing wealth





Xi told senior leaders of the ruling Communist Party of China on Tuesday that the government should establish a system of wealth redistribution in the interests of “social fairness.” according to a summary of the speech released by Xinhua , the official state news agency. He said it was “necessary” to “regulate excessively high incomes reasonably and encourage higher income individuals and businesses to come back into society more”.

The Xinhua article did not include many details of how Xi hoped to achieve this goal, but suggested the government might consider taxation or other means of redistribute income and wealth.

Xi even cited the need for “common prosperity” among the Chinese people as essential for the Party to maintain power and transform the country into a “fully developed, rich and powerful” nation by 2049, the 100th anniversary of the existence of the People’s Assembly. Republic of China.

“Common prosperity is the prosperity of all people,” Xi said at the economic leaders’ meeting, which is held every few months to determine policy. “Not the prosperity of a few people.”

