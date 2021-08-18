Turkey and Iran face dilemma after Taliban takeover: Strengthening influence while reducing influx of Afghan refugees

ANKARA – The rapid takeover of Afghanistan by the Taliban has left Iran and Turkey with a dilemma: how to use recent developments to strengthen their influence while limiting the risks inherent in a massive influx of refugees. ‘they might not be able to control.

This is particularly the case at this time as the two countries battle the coronavirus pandemic and face economic hardship.

Analysts say it all depends on the behavior of the Taliban after they firmly take power: whether they stick to their proclaimed policy of restraint or whether they revert to the unbridled fanatic extremism that led to their overthrow as a result. of the attacks of September 11, 2001.

The situation is a huge risk for Turkey, there is no doubt about it. Iran will also lose out if the Taliban revert to their old ways and provide refuge for Islamist extremists, said Asli Aydintasbas, senior researcher at the European Council on Foreign Relations (ECFR).

Iran and Turkey both risk seeing substantial influxes of refugees, many of whom cross from Iran to Turkey in the hope of reaching Europe.

Both already host large refugee populations, 3.6 million Syrians in Turkey and 3.5 million Afghans in Iran, and tolerance at home is dwindling as signs of xenophobic backlash increase.

The COVID-19 pandemic has hit Iran hard, pushing the sanctions-stricken country even deeper into crisis, while in Turkey economic growth has faded, putting Erdogan’s support at home at risk .

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan said last week he was ready to meet with Taliban leaders in an effort to secure peace, while radical new Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi said the US military defeat in Afghanistan was a chance to bring peace to the country.

For now, Ankara and Tehran are trying to seduce the new Afghan authorities. Turkish Foreign Minister Mevlut Cavusoglu on Tuesday spoke of the Taliban’s positive messages on the protection of civilians and foreigners, expressing hope they would follow through with positive action.

Strategy map

Turkey is also offering technical assistance to the Taliban to help them run the Kabul airport after giving up on the idea of ​​running it themselves.

But analysts say the Taliban takeover deprived Erdogan of a strategic card he was eager to play, an offer to provide military security at Kabul airport that could have improved relations with the president. American Joe Biden.

The entire Turkish mission is in danger as well as the idea of ​​using Kabul airport as a lever to revive Turkey’s relations with Washington, Aydintasbas said, adding that it was difficult to imagine that the Taliban would let Turkey control the airport.

A few days ago it looked like a golden opportunity for Turkey. It is now a huge time bomb.

Meanwhile, the most pressing issue for Erdogan is the possible influx of refugees from Afghanistan at a time of growing unrest in Turkey over the long-term presence of Syrians in the country, she said.

Aydintasbas said neighboring countries had no idea what Taliban 2.0 would look like.

If the Taliban have become more moderate, Turkey could engage with them, she said.

The International Crisis Group argued in a research note that the Taliban’s diplomatic engagement has shifted to a regional approach, emphasizing dialogue with Iran, Russia, Central Asian states and the United States. China.

Conflicting wishes

Rouzbeh Parsi of the Swedish Institute of International Affairs said that the departure of US forces from the region was Iran’s stated goal, but their departure was far from entirely welcome for Tehran.

US support for the governments of Afghanistan and Iraq has also served Iran well as it provided some stability and the US has done the heavy lifting, he said.

The predominantly Shiite Iran, which shares a border of more than 900 kilometers with Afghanistan, appears keen to achieve peaceful coexistence with the Sunni Taliban, he said.

Iran has for some time, pragmatic as always, accepted that the Taliban will not disappear and that no foreigner can defeat them militarily, he said.

Iran is a country heavily beset by COVID, corruption and a faltering economy. The capacity and willingness to take in more Afghan refugees is probably not great.

Parsi added that Iran’s future relationship with the new rulers in Kabul depends on the pragmatism of the Taliban, noting that Tehran would pay particular attention to the welfare of the mainly Shia and Persian Hazara minority.

Marc Pierini, visiting researcher at Carnegie Europe and former EU ambassador to Turkey, said Europe was anxiously monitoring potential migrant flows after a million people reached its shores mainly via Turkey in 2015, when the Syrian conflict was at its peak.

Managing this emergency will require a level of confident humanitarian cooperation between the EU and Iran-Turkey, which will be difficult to achieve, he said.

Controversial question

The arrival of Afghan migrants at Turkey’s eastern border has become a hotly contested issue in Ankara, with the opposition urging the government to take strong action to stop the influx.

In Europe, as in Turkey itself, some suspect Ankara of being tempted to use the influx of migrants to obtain financial aid from the European Union.

Kay Van-Petersen, global macro strategist at Saxo Capital Markets in Singapore, said if the refugees traveled via Turkey, they could help Erdogan make political or financial demands on the European Union.

Basically it’s leverage for Erdogan with the European Union Pay us to take care of these refugees, or we’ll just let them go, he said.

But the debate over the triangular relationship between Afghan refugees, the EU and Turkey could be too hot for Ankara given national opposition to any migration deal with Europe.

Brussels has a plan to bribe Turkey to remove Afghan refugees from Europe. Estimates show there is a risk of 500,000 or one million Afghan refugees [coming]said Kemal Kilicdaroglu, leader of the main opposition Republican People’s Party, CHP.

The debate heated up again after Austrian Prime Minister Sebastian Kurz told German mediaPhotoon July 26 that Turkey was a more suitable place to receive Afghan refugees than Germany, Austria or Sweden, causing the retreat of Turkish opposition parties.

In a live interview with private broadcasters CNN Turk and Kanal D, Erdoan stressed that Turkey is not a roadside hostel, adding that with all issues in mind, we will take action accordingly.

The Turkish president also denied that there has been a flow of irregular migrants across Turkey’s borders, as it is currently being exaggerated on social media.

Referring to irregular migrants from Afghanistan, Erdoan also said in the interview that Turkey is building walls along its borders with Iran and Iraq.

The walls that are built there must prevent these irregular migrants from entering our country, he stressed.