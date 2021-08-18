Imran Khan urges global community to ‘stay engaged’ with Taliban





Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan, who publicly endorsed the recent Taliban takeover of Afghanistan, said his country is reaching out to all “Afghan leaders” and urged other countries to “stay engaged” , to economically support the inhabitants of this war-torn country.

Khan, who received phone calls on Tuesday from his British counterpart Boris Johnson and German Chancellor Angela Merkel, highlighted Pakistan’s positive role in facilitating the evacuation of diplomatic staff and staff of international organizations and others from Afghanistan, Dawn reported.

He also stressed that an inclusive political settlement was the best way forward, during his conversation, he added.

Apart from the Afghan issue, Khan also highlighted the extensive measures taken by Pakistan to contain COVID-19 and said the relevant data had been shared with the UK and called for Pakistan to be removed from the UK’s red list. -United.

Meanwhile, Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari criticized Khan over the current situation in Afghanistan and said the country could no longer afford to turn around from the neighboring country.

European Union foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the EU would only cooperate with any future Afghan government if it respected the fundamental rights of all Afghans and prevented the use of Afghan territory by “terrorist organizations”.

Pakistan has been broadly accused of harboring the Taliban in the country.

The Taliban took control of the country on Sunday. Earlier on Tuesday, the Taliban announced a “general amnesty” for all Afghan government officials and urged them to return to work, including women under Sharia law.

Taliban leaders discuss the government’s future plans in Doha and are in contact with the international community and intra-Afghan parties to form the government in Afghanistan.

The world is closely monitoring developments in Afghanistan as countries rush to evacuate their citizens from Afghanistan in an effort to secure their people.

