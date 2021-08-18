China to build an offshore airport near Taiwan | Taiwan News





(Photo from Wikimedia Commons) TAIPEI (Taiwan News) – Beijing plans to build an airport on reclaimed land near Pingtan Island, the part of China closest to the main island of Taiwan. Plans for the airport, which is slated to be built off the east coast of Pingtan, between Dasha and Xiaosha islets, have come to light thanks to documents released by authorities in China’s Fujian Province, according to the report. South China Morning Post (SCMP). Pingtan has been part of a pilot free trade zone since 2013 to help deepen economic ties with Taiwan, and Beijing has spent hundreds of billions of RMB on infrastructure in and around Pingtan related to economic integration. . Although the airport has been announced as part of these plans, the extent to which it will be used for military purposes has not been made public. The airport is expected to cost around RMB $ 3 billion (US $ 463 million) and will serve as a “major aviation and logistics hub with access to Taiwan,” according to the SCMP. It is part of a vast array of infrastructure designed by Beijing to economically assimilate its small neighbor, with at least 10 new civilian airports, dozens of seaports and bridges from Fujian Province to Taiwan’s Matsu and Quemoy Islands. The plans have the full support of Chinese leader Xi Jinping (), who in March told Fujian officials to “be bold in exploring new avenues for integrated cross-strait development,” according to the report. Over the years, these “new paths” have been both absurd and sinister, as in 2016, when China proposed to build a bridge to the main island of Taiwan via Pingtan. The intended recipient of the boondoggles, Taiwan, has made it clear that it rejects any attempt to aggressively integrate it into the infrastructure of a hostile foreign power.

