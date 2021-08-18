According to Bappenas, as instructed by President Joko Widodo, there are 3 important things to do to build Papua





WARTAKOTALIVE.COM, JAKARTA – Bappenas said that according to the leadership of President Joko Widodo, there are 3 important things to do to wake up Papua. The head of the Bappenas Policy Analysis and Performance Center, Velix Wainggai, explained that after the review, Special Autonomy (Otsus) had undergone several changes from Otsus’ previous development plan. The revised Otsus is for the next 20-year government road MAP for development in Papua and West Papua. Otsus Regulation from 2021 to 2041 which is included in Law No. 2 of 2021. “There are three important directions from President Joko Widodo at a limited cabinet meeting in March 2020 that became the grip of the government,” Velix said during a webinar on “New York Accord and Development in Papua “organized by the Moya. Institute on August 16, 2021. Read also : Two Satpol strikes in Baku over rice boxes after RI’s 76th anniversary These three important points, continued Velix, are the first to thoroughly assess the governance and effectiveness of the distribution of Otsus funds. Second, you need a new spirit, a new paradigm, a new way of working. “We have to build a new system and a new design, a more efficient way of working so that we can produce a leap of prosperity for the people of Papua and West Papua,” said Velix, imitating the leadership of President Joko Widodo. Also, the third point, said Velix, is that the Special Self-Government Policy for Papua and West Papua has been consulted with all parts of the community in Papua and West Papua. Read also : The story of the Health Center doctor during the Covid-19 pandemic, dealing with patient waste until a call was made in the middle of the night So that the best policy can be formulated for Papua and West Papua to progress and prosper. “The president’s directive is that Papua’s development is built from the periphery, but Indonesia is centered. It’s not Java centric, Papua is included in this section, ”Velix said. According to Velix, there are four contexts for formulating a comprehensive strategy for Papua after the revision of Law no. 21 of 2021 concerning special autonomy for Papua, namely the first strategy of democracy, social and security. Second, an integrated strategy for accelerating development, the three substantial strategies of special autonomy and a strategy of regional administration or provincial expansion. “There are four things we will be facing over the next 20 years,” he said.

