Prime Minister Imran Khan takes note of assault on woman Tiktoker





Prime Minister Imran Khan. File photo: PM Imran Khan spoke to IG Punjab about the Minar-e-Pakistan incident. PM aide Zulfiqar Bukhari said the government would spare no one involved. The Punjabi government said the culprits were identified by videos.

ISLAMABAD: Prime Minister Imran Khan learned of the Minar-e-Pakistan incident on Wednesday where a Tiktoker woman was assaulted by a mob last week.

Prime Minister’s close aide Sayed Zulfiqar Bukhari tweeted that Prime Minister Imran Khan had personally spoken to IG Punjab about the mistreatment of the woman and the vandalism of Ranjit Singhs’ status at Fort Lahore.

The Minar-e-Pakistan incident came to light after a video went viral on social media, showing hundreds of men attacking a woman as she walked to the park with four of her friends to celebrate the independence Day.

Police have filed a complaint against 400 men for assaulting the woman who was making TikTok videos in the park.

Police are arresting all culprits involved in the abuse of Tiktoker woman in Lahore and those who damaged Ranjit Singh statue at Lahore Fort, Bukhari tweeted.

The top PTI leader said these were gross violations of laws and social norms and that the government would spare no one involved in these crimes.

The culprits identified through videos

Earlier, Punjab government spokesman Fayyazul Hassan Chohan said the culprits were identified through video footage.

The assault on a woman in Grand Iqbal Park is a shameful act that brought shame to society, Fayyaz Chohan said in a statement today.

He said the defendants involved in the video are being identified and will be brought to justice.

Bilawal Bhutto condemns the incident

Meanwhile, PPP chairman Bilawal Bhutto criticized the incident and called on the government to bring those responsible to justice.

The assault of a young woman by a mob in #minarepakistan should shame all Pakistanis. This speaks of a rot in our society, said the leader of the PPP.

He said those responsible should be brought to justice.

Women in Pakistan do not feel safe and it is our responsibility to ensure safety and equal rights for all, he added.

What had happened?

In another terrifying episode of violence against women, a woman in Grand Iqbal Park in Lahore was assaulted by hundreds of men.

The victim, along with her friends, was filming a TikTok video in the park when hordes of men of all ages climbed a fence and attacked the woman.

The victim told police that the men groped her, ripped her clothes off, beat her and threw her in the air. In addition, they stole 15,000 rupees from him, ripped off his cell phone and took away his gold ring and nails.

Out of hundreds of men, many of whom stayed there and even made a video, only one person came to the woman’s rescue and helped her out of the park.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.geo.tv/latest/365863-minar-e-pakistan-incident-pm-imran-khan-takes-notice-of-female-tiktokers-assault The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos