What will the talks between President Bios and Turkish President Erdogan mean for Sierra Leone? – SIERRA LEONE TELEGRAPH

More than a week ago, State House in Freetown announced that President Bio would arrive in Turkey for a two-week vacation and to seek much-needed private sector investment for Sierra Leone’s struggling industrial sectors.

Yesterday, State House officials reported that President Bio and his wife Fatima met with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan and his wife for a private meeting.

Sierra Leoneans are eager to hear the progress of the president’s mission to court private sector investors in Turkey.

According to President Bios’ press secretary Yusuf Keketoma Sandi, the private meeting also aimed to strengthen bilateral relations between Turkey and Sierra Leone and further explore investment opportunities between the two countries.

It can be recalled that last year, under the joint leadership of HE Dr. Julius Maada Bio and HE Recep Tayyip Erdogan, Sierra Leone and Turkey signed cooperation agreements on visas, education, defense and l Double taxation exemption, Sandi said, adding that the president is also expected to meet with potential private sector investors with business interests in Sierra Leone.

Since his election as president in 2018, Bio has made no significant progress in delivering on his clear promise to create two million jobs by the end of his first term in 2023, as millions of Sierra- Leoneans languish in unemployment and poverty.

President Bio has pledged to build a bridge over the Rokel River from Lungi to mainland Freetown at a whopping cost of $ 3 billion, and turn the entire Lungi region into a commercial, industrial and residential center, creating jobs for people. thousands of people and adding billions of dollars to the country’s GDP. To date, there has been no progress in turning this rhetoric into reality.

Many industrial sectors in Sierra Leone remain underdeveloped due to lack of investment. The failure of successive governments to diversify the economy and implement a comprehensive private sector development strategy is at the heart of Sierra Leone’s economic malaise.

More than $ 500 million is needed to stimulate private sector investment to develop and develop key sectors of the economy, such as manufacturing, agribusiness, improved crop yields, marketing and distribution .

After decades of underfunding, the country’s electricity and water utilities are barely able to meet the needs of a fraction of the country’s population, let alone the needs of industry.

The government’s failure to diversify and grow the economy has a colossal impact on the country’s tax base, with the government now borrowing significantly more than previous governments to pay for the provision of vital public services, including health care .

President Bios’ dependence on foreign aid for more than 60% of government revenue is unsustainable. It smacks of lazy governance and the inability to assume full responsibility and control over the affairs of state.

President Bio must do more than repeat empty manifesto rhetoric on economic diversification and job creation. He is to discuss the massive trade imbalance between Sierra Leone and Turkey with President Erdogan.

In 2019, turkey exports to Sierra Leone were $ 59.6 million, including iron bars ($ 15.5 million), cement ($ 14.9 million) and flour wheat ($ 6.9 million), while in the same year – 2019, Sierra Leone’s exports to Turkey were $ 2.67 million. , composed primarily of “scrap” ($ 1.21 million), titanium ore ($ 1 million) and gold ($ 421,000).

This is just one sad example of Sierra Leone’s economic standing in the world since its independence in 1961. Yet successive governments have failed to grasp the importance of industrial development and implementation. implementation of a coherent private sector growth strategy that will create sustainable jobs and develop the country’s tax base and public revenues.

Jumping on expensive business jets from country to country in search of foreign aid and handouts is lazy leadership.