Xi Jinping calls for redistribution of wealth and crackdown on high incomes

President Xi Jinping called for tighter “high income regulation” in the latest sign that a 10-month campaign targeting China’s biggest tech companies is rapidly expanding to encompass broader social goals. State media reported that a meeting of the Communist Party of China Central Commission for Financial and Economic Affairs, chaired by Xi on Tuesday, stressed the need to “regulate excessively high incomes and encourage groups and businesses high-income earners to return to society more “. The committee added that while the party allowed some people and regions to “get rich first” in the first decades of China’s reform and opening-up period, it now prioritizes “prosperity. common for all ”. China’s wealthiest entrepreneurs have come under increasing pressure since November, when Jack Ma’s Ant Group’s planned initial public offering of $ 37 billion, reportedly the largest ever, was canceled after the tycoon of the The internet has criticized the country’s financial regulators. Most recently, ride-sharing company Didi Chuxing was berated by officials after ignoring their warnings to postpone a $ 4.4 billion listing in the United States. Strict new regulations targeting China’s booming tutoring industry, which Xi has repeatedly criticized, also sparked a sharp sell-off from Chinese companies listed in New York. The Financial and Economic Affairs Committee, which generally focuses on macroeconomic and financial policies, hinted at the crackdown on education, saying China needs to create “more inclusive and fair conditions for people to improve their level. education ”. advised It was the first meeting publicly chaired by Xi since the end of July. Party leaders traditionally retreat to the resort town of Beidaihe in early August for political deliberations, although there has been no official confirmation of the annual retreat in recent weeks. “The stagnant consumption data has made it clear that there is an urgent need to increase people’s incomes and focus more on distribution fairness,” said Wang Jun of the China Center for International Economic Exchange, a group reflection of Beijing. A Chinese entrepreneur said the renewed focus on inequality and other social issues, coupled with recent crackdowns against Didi and education sector companies, sent a clear signal to the private sector. “It sends a very strong message to every business,” said the entrepreneur, who asked not to be identified. “The party wants to have a stronger voice in your business and they want you to be more obedient.” In late April, three state entities took a 1% stake and a seat on the board of a Beijing-based subsidiary of ByteDance, the group that controls TikTok and other popular short video apps. The participation, first reported by The Information, sparked speculation that the Chinese government could push for “preferred stock” and board representation of other tech companies, particularly at the corporate level. parent company. The head of a large private charity said pressure on the private sector had led to “a surge in corporate donations.” “It is high time the authorities tackle the income gap,” said the head of the charity. “But most donations go to government-backed charities with little oversight.” Additional reporting by Xinning Liu in Beijing Video: Will China Become the Center of the Global Economy?

