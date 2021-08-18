Dan Jarvis castigates “catastrophic failure” of Boris Johnson’s leadership in Afghanistan

Boris Johnson’s lack of leadership on Afghanistan will “have a very lasting impact on Britain’s reputation in the world,” said Dan Jarvis, from South Yorkshire.

In a moving speech in the House of Commons, the MP for Barnsley Central said there had been a “catastrophic failure” of leadership in planning for the West’s military exit from the region.

Mr Jarvis, who has been on two tours of the Middle East, revealed that many Afghans who fought alongside British troops now fear for their lives.

He said: “Many of us who have served in Afghanistan have a deep connection of affection for the Afghan people. I have had the honor to serve alongside them in Helmand.

“We trained together, we fought together and in some cases we died together. They were all brothers in arms.

“But I shudder to think where these men are now, many will be dead, others I know consider themselves walking dead.

“Where were we in their hour of need, we were nowhere and it is a shame and it will have a very lasting impact on Britain’s reputation in the world.”

Mr. Jarvis added: “The past 20 years have been a struggle for peace. We have tried to break the cycle of war, to give hope to women and girls. We have tried to give the Afghans a different life, a life of hope and a life of opportunity.

“But the catastrophic failure of international political leadership and the brutality of the Taliban ripped it all off.

The comments came as MPs returned to Westminster for an emergency sitting of Parliament, after Afghanistan fell to the Taliban over the weekend.

The Prime Minister said it was an illusion to think that Britain alone could have prevented the collapse of the country’s government after the withdrawal of US forces.

He told a crowded House of Commons that the priority now was to evacuate the remaining British nationals and their allies.

The government has faced fierce criticism, especially from conservatives, following the rapid collapse over the weekend of the West-backed government of President Ashraf Ghani in the face of the advancing Taliban.

Mr Johnson said when ministers came to consider UK options after the US announced its intention to pull out, they faced the harsh reality that there was no will among the allies to continue without the Americans.

The West could not continue this US-led mission, a mission designed and executed in support of America, he said.







I really think it is an illusion to believe that there is an appetite among one of our partners for a continued military presence or for a military solution imposed by NATO in Afghanistan. This idea ended with the combat mission in 2014.

I don’t believe that deploying tens of thousands of British troops to fight the Taliban today is an option that as sincerely as people can advocate and I appreciate their sincerity, but I don’t think it is. an option that would no longer be recommended to the British people or to this House.

We have to deal with the situation as it is today, accepting what we have achieved and what we have not achieved.







(Photo: AP)



MPs shouted in disbelief when Mr Johnson dismissed claims that the events of the weekend caught the government off guard.

He said planning had been underway for several months and a decision to commission an emergency treatment center at Kabul airport was taken two weeks ago.

I think it would be fair to say that the events in Afghanistan unfolded and the collapse was faster than even the Taliban themselves predicted, he said.

What is not true is to say that the British government was not prepared or did not foresee it.

It was certainly part of our planning, the very difficult logistical operation for the withdrawal of British nationals has been in preparation for many months.

Mr Johnson said the priority was to evacuate as quickly as possible the largest number of British nationals and remaining Afghans who had worked with the British in the country.

