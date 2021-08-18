Donald Trump would lose Florida to Joe Biden if an election is held today





Some of Republican support bleeds to third parties.

A poll of Florida voters shows Donald Trump, nine months after winning Florida electoral votes, would lose the state today.

A St. Pete Polls poll commissioned by Florida Politics indicates that Florida voters, right now, are in favor of incumbent President Joe Biden, 48% to 47% of home state voters adopted by Trump.

Bidens ‘advantage at less than a percentage point is certainly in the polls’ 2.2% effort margin. The poll results, conducted Monday and Tuesday this week, include responses from 2,068 registered voters, weighted by the demographics of active voters.

But the Democrats’ advantage holds up despite the bulk of respondents telling pollsters they supported Trump in November. On who voters actually supported last year, nearly 50% said Trump and just over 47% said Biden. That’s close to the actual results of three percentage points from last year’s election.

While Trump won 29 electoral votes in Florida, Biden won nationally, toppling several states that Trump won in 2016. Since then, Trump has openly questioned the results of every swing state he has lost. . But while many loyal Trump voters have joined this crusade, Trump appears to be losing support as he contemplates a comeback in 2024.

The poll found that less than 81% of Republican voters favor Trump, compared with 14% who would choose Biden and 3% who would be in third parties. Meanwhile, 82% of Democrats would happily vote Biden while 15% would be in favor of Trump and around 2% would go with a third. By comparison, more than 83% of Republicans and 17% of Democrats polled voted for Trump in 2020.

In November and now, 49% of those polled voted for Biden. But about 47% last November were in favor of Trump and only 45% would support him today. While less than 2% of independent voters surveyed turned third last November, more than 4% are believed to do so now.

