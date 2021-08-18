The Taliban destroy the statue of the Shiite leader; PM Modi reviews the situation in Afghanistan: key developments





NEW DELHI: With Afghanistan now in Taliban grip, first glimpses of the war-torn country’s future were already visible on Wednesday amid reports the militant group detonated a leader’s statue Shiite and opened fire on demonstrators waving the national flag. Meanwhile, evacuations of diplomats and other officials have also accelerated, with many countries sending special flights to save their citizens.

Here are the latest developments in the Afghan crisis …

Former Afghan president meets top Taliban leader

Former Afghan President Hamiz Karzai on Wednesday met with a senior leader of a powerful Taliban faction who has previously been jailed and whose group has been listed by the United States as a terrorist network.

Former President Hamid Karzai and Abdullah Abdullah, a senior official in the ousted government, met with Anas Haqqani in preliminary meetings which a spokesperson for Karzai said would facilitate possible negotiations with Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, the highest political leader of the Taliban.

The United States labeled the Haqqani network a terrorist group in 2012, and its involvement in a future government could trigger international sanctions.

The Taliban are committed to forming an inclusive Islamic government, although skeptics point to its history of intolerance of those who do not adhere to its extreme interpretations of Islam.

China will wait before recognizing the government

China said on Wednesday it was awaiting the establishment of an “open, inclusive and broadly representative” government in Afghanistan before deciding on the issue of recognition.

“If we want to recognize a government, we will have to wait until the government is formed (…) it is only after that that we will address the issue of diplomatic recognition,” said Wednesday the spokesman for the ministry of Foreign Affairs, Zhao Lijian.

China has sought good relations with the former Afghan government and the Taliban. He hosted the group’s top political leader, Mullah Abdul Ghani Baradar, for talks with Foreign Minister Wang Yi late last month.

The Taliban fuel the fear of their regime

Meanwhile, the Taliban blew up the statue of Abdul Ali Mazari, a Shiite militia leader who fought against them during the civil war in Afghanistan in the 1990s, according to photos circulating on Wednesday.

Mazari was a champion of Afghanistan’s Hazara ethnic minority, Shiites who were persecuted under the previous Sunni Taliban regime.

The statue was in central Bamyan province, where the Taliban sadly blew up two massive 1,500-year-old Buddha statues carved into a mountain in 2001.

Elsewhere, Taliban fighters have been reported to have opened fire on people rallying for the Afghan national flag in the eastern province of Nangarhar.

Some people were killed and others were injured, sources said.

Afghan news agency Pajhwok also reported that Taliban militants beat journalists working for her and broadcaster Ariana News who were covering the rally.

The insurgents hoisted their own flag, a white banner with Islamic inscriptions in the territories they seized.

“Afghanistan has $ 9 billion in reserves abroad”

The governor of the Afghan central bank said the country has around $ 9 billion in reserves abroad, not physical cash inside the country.

Ajmal Ahmady, the head of the Afghan Central Bank, wrote on Twitter on Wednesday that the majority of that $ 7 billion is held in US Federal Reserve bonds, assets and gold.

Ahmady said Afghanistan’s holdings of physical US dollars “are close to zero” as the country did not receive a planned remittance amid the Taliban offensive that swept through the country. last week.

PM Modi reviews the situation in Afghanistan

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Wednesday reviewed the government’s strategy to evacuate Indian citizens in the coming days and ensure the safety of Hindu and Sikh communities in Afghanistan.

This is the second meeting of the Cabinet Committee on Security (CCS) in 24 hours amid the rapidly evolving situation in Afghanistan.

Prime Minister Modi chaired the first meeting of the CCS on Tuesday evening and called on officials to quickly evacuate the Indians who are still in the war-torn country.

In addition, Foreign Minister S Jaishankar discussed the situation in Afghanistan during his bilateral meetings, notably with UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres.

Jaishankar arrived in New York on Monday as the UN Security Council held an emergency meeting on the situation in Afghanistan, the second time in just over 10 days that the powerful UN body has met under the Indian presidency in August to discuss the deteriorating situation. in the war-torn country.

Evacuations continue

More than 2,200 diplomats and other civilians were evacuated from Afghanistan on military flights as efforts accelerated to get people out after the Taliban took Kabul.

A European Union diplomat said it was necessary to speak with the Taliban to ensure the evacuation of foreign nationals and Afghans who worked with NATO forces.

Australia has evacuated the first 26 people, including Australian and Afghan citizens, from Kabul since the Taliban invaded the Afghan capital, Australian Prime Minister Scott Morrison said on Wednesday.

An Air Force C-130 Hercules transport plane landed at an Australian military base in the United Arab Emirates with the 26 people, including a foreign official working for an international agency, Morrison said. The rest were Australians and Afghans.

Germany will send up to 600 military personnel to Kabul to help evacuate German citizens and former local Afghan embassy staff.

Chancellor Angela Merkel’s cabinet on Wednesday approved the mission which began on Monday.

The UK government has said it will welcome up to 5,000 Afghan refugees this year, and a total of 20,000 Afghans will be offered a way to settle in the UK in the years to come.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson said on Tuesday evening: “We owe a debt of gratitude to all who have worked with us to make Afghanistan a better place for the past 20 years.”

(With contributions from agencies)

